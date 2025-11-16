50 Times Reflections Were So Confusing, They Messed With These People’s Heads (New Pics)

What you see in the mirror is your reflection with which you’re most likely very familiar. So there’s little surprise there. But there are many other things that bounce back at you, or off of surfaces—think of light waves, sound waves, even your thoughts.
In fact, the word “reflection” derives from the Latin reflectere, made up of the prefix re-, “back,” and flectere, “to bend.” So in very simple terms, it’s bending something back, sometimes accurately (if it’s a smooth surface like a mirror) and sometimes very distortedly (if it’s a water pond).
So today we’re taking you on an adventure into the wondrous world of reflections, both random and elaborate, funny and breathtaking. Scroll down through the list compiled by Bored Panda below, upvote your favorite mind (or rather, light) benders and be sure to check out our previous post with more head-messing reflections here.
#1 This Mural Was Purposely Painted Upside Down To Reflect Off Of The Water
Image source: Baker359
#2 Reflection Of Trees In A Drop Of Water
Image source: GreenCricket
#3 Long Exposure Photograph I Captured Of Yesterday’s Spacex Launch And Its Reflection Along The Shoreline Of The Atlantic Ocean
Image source: johnkphotos
#4 The Reflections On These Pots Lined Up Just Right
Image source: Pinyaka
#5 Every Morning The Sun Hits My Mom’s Urn And Reflects On The Wall In This Pretty Design
Image source: Wutufuh
#6 This Reflection Of A Lamp On My Sunglasses
Image source: CowInTrouble
#7 This Reflection On My Water Bottle Looks Like The Northern Lights
Image source: abrooks0812
#8 Capybara Looks Like It’s Wearing Clothes Due To Reflection
Image source: crinnoire
#9 This Spectrum Reflected Off The Dining Room Window Through A Chair Back
Image source: skiboy53
#10 My Blinds Reflection Looks Like Lunar Phases On My Wall
Image source: spaniard702
#11 The Reflection From My Window Decal Makes My Toilet Look Like A Quest Item In A Video Game
Image source: DanielInternets
#12 Sunset Reflection Looks Like A Demonic Uprising
Image source: PeteLX
#13 My Wife Looked Out Of Our Living Room Window And Saw This. TV Screen Reflection Lined Up Perfectly With Her Car
Image source: Reflex81
#14 The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob
Image source: kjh4087
#15 The Water Reflecting Off Our Old Trampoline Makes It Look Invisible
Or also it could be a portal to another dimension.
Image source: huntermanhlh
#16 Sat On A Bench Outside An Office And Noticed My Reflection In The Window Perfectly Fit In The Chair
Image source: ScummyMoney
#17 Thought This Was A Desktop Background But It’s Just A Reflection Of Our Couch
Image source: Goose248
#18 Reflection Of Ceiling Lights In My Coffee
Image source: srslynonsensical
#19 The Steering Wheel Reflection Looks Like A Planet In The Sky
Image source: Baconlessness
#20 Sun’s Reflection On My Drinking Glass Creates Bart Simpson’s Skull
Image source: 0zymandias21
#21 Blursed Cat
Image source: androweeda
#22 Reflection On An Iron
Image source: FrankoTheThird
#23 The Reflection Of My Make-Up Bag Looks Like A Nebula
Image source: michaeljacksonsalive
#24 Blue Sky Reflecting On Neighboring Building With Storm Behind It
Image source: Staceface666
#25 The Reflection Of The Beer Made The Fire On My Christmas Card Look Alive
Image source: drxpbxx
#26 Every Time I Think That This Building Is Burning, But It Is A Reflection Of The Sunset
Image source: acmedoge
#27 The Reflections Of Ceiling Lights Appear To Be Alien Ships Descending On Shreveport
Image source: SoVeryKerry
#28 The Reflection Of These Sticks Make Interesting Shapes
Image source: leohpeoh
#29 The Reflection In The Mirror On This Hotel Check In Desk
Image source: up9trees
#30 Reflection Of The Sun Hitting My Guitars’ Tuners This Morning
Image source: jakederps
#31 Mirage Of Coffee Shop Window Makes It Look Like This Car Sells Pies Out Of The Boot
Image source: Flynnbojangels
#32 Girlfriend Took This Awesome Photo Today While We Went Hot Air Ballooning For My Bday. Reflection Of Our Balloon Of A Creek We Flew Over
Image source: MybellyYourbacK
#33 Reflection Of Tunnel In Mirrored Sunglasses
Image source: zZzZzZz7zZ
#34 Tom’s Reflection Reflecting His Inner Wolf
Image source: rivermark
#35 This Puddle Reflecting The Sun Looks Like A Portal To Space
Image source: ron_swanson_is_real
#36 I Took A Picture Of A Monkey And The Glare Made It Look Like It Was Taking A Wicked Selfie
Image source: emily-dawn
#37 The Reflection Of The Reeds In The Canal Spell Ok
Image source: Richard_Jae
#38 Reflection Of Bathroom Mirror Makes It Look Like We Have An Outdoor Cinema Going On
Image source: slamedoodwie
#39 The Reflection Of My TV Makes It Look Like Girl With The Pearl Earring Is In My Backyard
Image source: SleepingLesson
#40 The Gap In My Bedroom Window Became A Pinhole Camera
Image source: scarebulging
#41 The Reflection Of The Light On My Coffee Looks Like A Glowing Castle
Image source: MadnessDreamer
#42 The Mirror Reflection In My Car After A Wash
Image source: Zaphod392
#43 Making Cookies And The Reflection Looks Like A Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Image source: robije
#44 The Sun Reflecting Off The One World Trade Center This Morning
Image source: Zexov
#45 The Sun’s Reflection Off My Watch Looks Like Saturn
Image source: SomeKid__
#46 The Reflection From My TV Looks Like The Moon Is Hovering Over My Swimming Pool
Image source: TippityTopKek1010
#47 This Window Filters Out The Exact Wavelength Of Light That My Gloves Reflect
Image source: soupface2
#48 Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost
Image source: TheSh0rt1
#49 How My Face Is Not Reflected In This Mirror, But Is In The Mirror’s Reflection Of Itself
Image source: SimenZhor
#50 Reflection On Window Looks Like Massive Spaceship Landing
Image source: empty_talks
