I Created The Hater Box, As A Visual Metaphor Of Social Media

Here is The Hater Box, an offbeat random generator of contestations, created as an answer to social networks. Voluntarily provocative, this box revisits the principle of old split flap displays from train stations. To be apprehend literally or with humor, The Hater Box is a reflection on the politically correct, the censorship, the cult of our personalities, the evolution of societal norms or the outburst of anger at the time of social networks. This object is a tangible and direct reference to Twitter or Facebook, which can instantly switch from a serious subject to the most absurd news, without transition, much more efficiently than television did.
The Hater Box is a new personal project created under the name Parse/Error, the identity behind which I create my experiments between art, design and technology.
More info: parseerror.ufunk.net
