Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Injury You Have Had? (Closed)

by

Just describe an injury, and tell us the story if you feel like it.

#1

I was on a trampoline with my friend, and his pitbull was out, and he kept trying to bite us through it, so when i ran to the edge to stay away from it, the dog ran up to behind me, and rips my leg open. and yes, it was about as bad as it sounds, you could almost see my bone, and there was blood everywhere.
it frickin hurt.

#2

One time I was at the park and I was running around. Tons of wood chips apparently got stuck in my foot and I stared bleeding A LOT. My Mom had to pull the wood chip out and then bandage my foot all up.

#3

I’ve never been really injured, but I closed an old steel screen door on my big toe once. It was all bloody and swollen and I had to wear a single slipper to school because it hurt too much to wear shoes. It was gnarly.

#4

Playing in gym, kid tackled me at the knee
got to hospital, slightly dislocated my knee bone and it affected both of my knees
got surgery at February 2020, on both knees
knee got plates to keep straight
walked like a duck for months
knees got straight,
getting surgery this month

#5

I have broken my wrist all the way around when i was roller blading. It was actually very traumatic because they had to set the bone but I didn’t get surgery or any painkillers for it they just pushed it in the cast. Also, I had the cast for 4-5 months.

Patrick Penrose
