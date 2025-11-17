Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Or Strangest Dream You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

I’ve had plenty of funny dreams, and a countless amount of strange ones. What’s an interesting dream that you’d like to share?
#1
here’s a funny dream for last year:
I was in a hotel and about five years younger than I am now in my dream. I was coming back to our room with my father and brother, and a bunch of random people I didn’t know were following us and trying to talk to us. Then we realized that there was a people in sheep costumes sitting next to every door. We were confused of course, and went into our room. My mother was sitting on the couch and reading a book, and my father asked her if dinner was ready (she was cooking when we left the room). She said no, because we came home too late so she ate our dinners. My brother and I were even more confused, and asked her if she had seen the sheep-people things. She said she did, and laughed. It wasn’t funny to me, so that made me angry. I went and got a snack, then went to bed. I woke up after I lay down in the bed.
The other thing about this dream is that my brother and I had the same dream on the same night. Since then, we’ve actually shared quite a few dreams, but this was the first
#2
My second dream is that I was in a cottage and 3 of my friends were trying to squeeze into one chair to read a magazine. Then there was a donkey who appeared out of nowhere and started sniffing me all over. Apparently in my dream this is all normal. Then I go upstairs and there’s a cat sitting it the hallway and it meows to me. Somehow I understand what it’s saying and I meow back, as if I had turned into a cat. Then I go back downstairs and two of my friends are cats as well and one is a donkey. The other donkey, the one who I think is supposed to be a donkey, is running up and down the stairs. Then the cat runs down the stairs, jumps up, scratches me in the face, runs away, and I woke up
#3
I had this dream when I was really little, probably around 5.
I was at a playground thing, which barely had any playground equipment. I somehow learned to fly, and I flew by crouching on the ground and flapping my hands up and down, which is strange. Then, Queen Elizabeth II appeared, and she was looking for someone who could fly. I told her I could fly, then crouched on the railing of some stairs and flapped my hands. I could not fly. The dream ended.
#4
I was in the middle of the ocean on a canoe and there was a bear swimming next to the boat
#5
I was in the shower, and there was a bush coming out of the drain. I pulled the bush out and there was a huge hole underneath it and I fell down the hole. I ended up in some liminal kind of pool and I couldn’t get out of the water
Follow Us