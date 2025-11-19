Hey Pandas, What Phrase Or Mantra Helps You Get Through Life’s Toughest Moments? (Closed)

It could be a quote from a movie or book, or maybe something personal you came up with. Share what keeps you going!
#1
It’s okay to fail at something. Because F-A-I-L stands for First Attempt In Learning.
#2
Please give me the courage to change what I cannot accept, the fortitude to accept what I cannot change – and the wisdom to know the difference.
#3
I just sing dammit to he11 over and over and remind myself that what’s going on right now will not last forever. Nothing ever does.
#4
Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming….
#5
This too shall pass.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_too_shall_pass
#6
“Look at the donut and not the hole…” Teaches me not to focus on what’s not there, or what’s negative, but to take in the big picture. Thank you, David Lynch.
#7
It will pass…it might pass like a kidney stone…but it will pass.
#8
“You’re all gonna die. Only question is how you check out. You want it on your feet, or on your knees, begging? I ain’t much for begging. Nobody ever gave me nothin” – lights a fire in my belly every single day. (source: Alien 3. Go ahead and laugh.)
#9
“With enough hate, everything is possible.” By Malus Darkblade
Meaning everything is possible if you put in enough effort.
#10
“If women don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy”.
“When the going gets tough, switch to power tools”.
“If life gives you lemons, throw them in a quart of vodka”.
“If it ain’t broke, you’re not trying”.
“If you can’t fix it, there’s always duct tape”.
“I’m a man, but I can change, if I have to, I guess”.
“Keep your stick on the ice”.
“Remember, we’re all in this together, I’m pulling for you”.
#11
Rock in the river… let it all flow around.
#12
Amor Fati; love your fate.
#13
Mine is “this too shall pass…”, and it helps me because I know with my experience in LIFE that it is possible to go through the pain and come out on the other side again.
#14
Dolce far niente.
#15
You can only do your best, with what you have to work with.
#16
When I have a hard day I say the words of Kid Rock: Bawitdaba, da-bang, da-bang, diggy-diggy-diggy
Said the boogie, said up drop the boogie
Bawitdaba, da-bang, da-bang, diggy-diggy-diggy
Said the boogie, said up jump the boogie.
#17
Stop thinking. [because it always goes to something negative]. Obviously, thinking “stop thinking” is thinking. But that’s harmless. So keep saying it to yourself. “stop thinking stop thinkingstop thinkingstop thinkingstop thinkingstop thinking”
#18
What has helped me a lot in times of doubt and hardship is the poem Invictus by W. E. Henley.
I make a first and quietly recite it by myself.
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole.
I thank whatever gods may be.
For my unconcquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance,
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance,
My head is bloody but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears,
Looms but the horror of the shade.
And yet the menace of the years,
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how straight the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate.
I am the captain of my soul.
#19
If you can’t join ’em, beat ’em.
#20
For the longest time I’ve gone by my self-made mantra “Keep on keepin’ on”. No matter what happens to you, you’ve got to move on at some point.
#21
As silly as it sounds, sometimes when I know I’m heading into a hard day or situation, I just square my shoulders and think: chin up.
#22
“Plan for the worst, hope for the best…” When it comes to things we don’t want to do.
“Be like a duck and let it roll off your back” for letting things go. I tell this to my son a lot.
#23
“What can’t be changed has to be endured”, quote from the Wheel of Time books by Robert Jordan.
#24
“I’m alive” is a phrase I repeat a lot.
Also helps to try and sing a very long album/remember movie soundtracks to take my mind off things
#25
“The force is with me, and I am with the force and I fear nothing for all is as the force wills it”
#26
I’m grateful to be living in such splendidly disturbing times- Helen Keller
#27
Hubby and I say this to each other all the time…..”It’s never as bad as we think it is.”
#28
Just keep moving, just keep breathing.
If you hate your life, clean your house. if you hate your self, take a shower, if you hate everything, take a walk or a nap. Learned this one here.
Jesus was a rebel, so im OK too. My grandma told me this.
#29
Whatever is meant to happen will happen… I have had wayyyyy too many coincidental things occur that I believe everything happens for a reason!
#30
It’s a long walk back to Eden, so don’t sweat the small stuff – Stephen King’s Insomnia
#31
You can’t control how people act. You can control how you react to people.
#32
I used to visualize a football-player in full gear, head´s down and pushing through the lines
#33
“I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
#34
Keep ‘er Movin’
#35
Keep Calm and Carry On.
#36
“We can’t let woke liberal snowflakes ruin our society.”
