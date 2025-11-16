30 Savage Burns By Employees Who Are Tired Of Clueless, Dumb And Frustrating Things Customers Say

The customer is always right. Whether they forgot to ask for their pizza with no tomatoes until it arrived at their table or they swear they had a coupon for soup in their basket but now it’s nowhere to be found. One of the unfortunate aspects of working in any customer service job is dealing with customers who seem to have left their common sense at home. From asking stupid questions to making illogical demands, every retail or service industry employee has a treasure trove of stories about customers who should have taken a moment to think before they spoke.
Last week, Westernunion2k tweeted, “Customers will say [stuff] like ‘Uhh it’s asking me to remove my card?’” and sparked a conversation where many other employees shared moments from their jobs where customers made them want to facepalm. Below, you can read some of the conversation, and then let us know in the comments what the stupidest thing you’ve ever heard a customer or client say was. Then if you’re interested in reading another similar Bored Panda piece, we’ve got the perfect story mocking even more customers right here.
Image credits: westernunion2k
#1
Image source: HamKitten
#2
Image source: GreenOnTheScene
#3
Image source: tofunuggs
#4
Image source: MNIFuzioN
#5
Image source: Sleestak
#6
Image source: downtomarsgirll
#7
Image source: RinMints_
#8
Image source: rayiah_ross
#9
Image source: Ebeehamilton1
#10
Image source: Sanket74445333
#11
Image source: LTSQUARED_
#12
Image source: callin_br
#13
Image source: omar_2448
#14
Image source: Zakariah_Mann
#15
Image source: pacecarondeath
#16
Image source: Rid13y
#17
Image source: atiela_theHun
#18
Image source: MagentaTabby535
#19
Image source: leviachan_stan
#20
Image source: msusuallyright
#21
Image source: skelet0nfingers
#22
Image source: TheRealMikeNel
#23
Image source: F**KIECHINSTER
#24
Image source: HardAsNailsReal
#25
Image source: emmafelf
#26
Image source: Kosickman
#27
Image source: uhimsavvysav
#28
Image source: CaptnOptimist
#29
Image source: SnakeeyeszxA
#30
Image source: ZombeeW00F
Follow Us