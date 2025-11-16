Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Memory Of Traveling? (Closed)

Where did you go? Who were you with? Why was it so special?
I am not a big fan of travelling but I loved our college trip. We went to Karnataka, a South Indian state. It was really fun.
savannah, georgia was the best
On a trip to Italy the look on my son’s face the moment he saw the Coliseum. It was pure amazement.
going to baja california sur, mexico bc it was my first time going and i gotta go back it sick bro also so i can see my grandparents again
Went to gangtok (Sikkim, India) with my family. It was my best memory as it was the first time I touched snow
The summer after my brother finished high school, we went on a road trip together. It didn’t end the best (his car air con broke and then the engine had problems too so we had to go home early) but it was otherwise amazing. Felt so free, with no commitments until uni began the next month. We played 500miles and other road trip songs on repeat, lazed by a river drinking cider and saw some beautiful scenery. It was unbearably hot when the air con broke in 47c heat, and I did get chased by a swan though! We also got to see some of where our dad grew up which was cool.
