40 Times People Used The Funniest Names To Save Contacts In Their Phones

Turns out, assigning certain names to your phone contacts is, in a way, a world of its own. There are unwritten rules that one should follow: for instance, it’s completely unacceptable to have your spouse listed only as their name after years of being together. On the other hand, it’s pretty funny if someone does have their significant other named that way. Even after years and years of marriage.
This whole thing has recently been proved by this short tweet in which a user @wrefinnej shared how she just found out that her husband has her number listed on his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” The post quickly went viral and it currently has over 300k likes. In addition, it inspired other people to share the most hilarious, quirky, and interesting ways someone has them or they have someone named on their contact list. With that being said, Bored Panda invites you to look through the best ones we managed to find!
#1
Image source: jonbirger1
#2
Image source: Matculture
#3
Image source: clarknova11
#4
Image source: adrianneViewing
#5
Image source: LizaWieland
#6
Image source: TheBlackGate
#7
Image source: GrayFinnch
#8
Image source: mitchmcewen
#9
Image source: ssteingraber1
#10
Image source: IfPreception
#11
Image source: Sitdownaj
#12
Image source: Monksdad
#13
Image source: drewbie_g
#14
Image source: MlSTERLlSTER
#15
Image source: lighteyedlatina
#16
Image source: RomanLinksaf
#17
Image source: wiseoldsnail
#18
Image source: CroixCrenshaw
#19
Image source: PeterPendlebur2
#20
Image source: evahagberg
#21
Image source: GuerillaMemoir
#22
Image source: megabyte407
#23
Image source: toerner_nick
#24
Image source: jaimedotan
#25
Image source: QBBeauties
#26
Image source: wrefinnej
#27
Image source: hogwashanheresy
#28
Image source: twosnapsup
#29
Image source: derekester
#30
Image source: TayyWyna
#31
Image source: PatsSoxFran
#32
Image source: velvetrevulva88
#33
Image source: iamelliestott
#34
Image source: alesziandra
#35
Image source: KayShortEIG
#36
Image source: BearsBasketbal1
#37
Image source: Chafinhofer
#38
Image source: trishofthetrade
#39
Image source: LacyWhite4ever
#40
Image source: imanevertrumper
Follow Us