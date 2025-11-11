This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter

Little Raven, a Tamaskan husky pup, needed a friend to grow up with but her human mom Christina knew that you can’t just pick a best friend for someone. Instead, she took Raven to a shelter in Lubbock, Texas to do it herself!
“I had always wanted a dog and a cat to grow up together. It’s been like a life goal,” her owner Christina tells The Dodo. “I wanted them to be able to get along well,” Christina explains. “So I wanted her to actually meet the cat and have the cat get along with the dog as well.”
Raven was presented with 4 kittens and none of them showed much interested in her except one fluffball named Woodhouse – she was the one. It was the day when Woodhouse got not only a home but a best friend, too. One year has passed since then and the two are still inseparable! “They are perfect with each other. They don’t cuddle as much as they used to when they were a puppy and kitten. But they’re still always together, always playing together.”
More info: Instagram (h/t: thedodo)
Tamaskan husky Raven was taken to a shelter to pick her own kitty to grow up with
The dog was presented with 4 kittens and none of them showed much interested in her, except this kitty!
The kitten was named Woodhouse and they connected the moment they saw each other!
It was the day when Woodhouse got not only a home but a best friend, too
One year has passed since then and the two are still inseparable!
They help each other bath
As well as enjoy comfy naps…
“They are perfect with each other,” said their human mom Christina
They even celebrate their birthdays together!
“I had always wanted a dog and a cat to grow up together. It’s been like a life goal”
“They don’t cuddle as much as they used to when they were a puppy and kitten”
“But they’re still always together”
