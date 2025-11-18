35 Nostalgic Posts From This Online Community That Perfectly Encapsulate Years Gone By

Ever felt, smelt, seen or heard something and been instantly transported back to “the good old days”? I know I have. Memories of the past can make us feel sad, or warm and fuzzy inside. They might even make us wish we were still little… living in a carefree time, unbothered by the stress of adulting, and the chaos of social media.

“Nostalgia is often triggered by something reminding you of a happier time,” reads the description of the r/nostalgia online community. It’s a place where 1.4 million people come to laugh and cry about days gone by. If you find yourself missing your childhood, fear not. We’ve lined up an epic trip down memory lane with a few blasts from the past that are bound to stir up all the nostalgic feels.

In the words of the online community, “grab your Pogs, Surge cans and Thriller cassettes” and keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s top picks from the page. Please upvote your favorites, and don’t miss that chat we had with existential psychologist, Clay Routledge. He’s the Vice President of Research & Director of the Human Flourishing Lab, and has done extensive research on the benefits of nostalgia.

#1 Anybody Old Enough To Remember Being Taught With An Overhead Projector And Writing On These Transparencies?

Image source: ScrunchJeans

#2 The Magic That Was The Scholastic Book Fair

Image source: MccreesKnees

#3 Flipping Through These As A Kid Trying To Find Your Favourite Bands Poster

Image source: beardynolando

#4 Wooden Playgrounds

Image source: Xnightx0wlx

#5 The Labels That Came With Vhs Tapes

Image source: radcatmom

#6 The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have

Image source: 2ezyo

#7 Who Remembers This [ice Cream] From School?

Image source: 42iseverywhere42

#8 Remember Watching The Pipes Screensaver?

Image source: IHaveShitToDO

#9 90s PC Speakers

Image source: i_wanna_pee_on_you

#10 Drawing Your Sun In The Corner

Image source: reddit.com

#11 The Smell Of Opening A Brand New Can Of Play Doh

Image source: colburn317

#12 Cross-Section Books From The 90’s

Image source: 4khz

#13 Mechanical Pencil Sharpener- Sharpened Many Pencils In School Using One Of These. Always A B***h Whenever You Had To Sharpen An Unsharpened Pencil

Image source: umasstpt12

#14 The Family Computer

Image source: IrishAzrael

#15 Pencils With Cartridges

Image source: Lexjiggler

#16

So today, I accidentally broke my autistic brother’s favorite dragon tales plate and I can’t find it anywhere online. If someone finds one like or similar to it (online or in your basements) I’d pay you for it and you’d be really helping us out! Thank you, internet folk! :)

Update: Daniel has received the dragon tales plate thank you so much for everyone’s support and help

Image source: meatygonzales

#17 Who Remembers Reading About The Adventures Of These Two?

Image source: iSmokeTheXS

#18 Old School Pizza Hut

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

Image source: Jeffrey_Strange

#20 Working On The Car With Your Dad So You Can Learn How To Fix Stuff. All I Learned Was How To Hold The Flashlight And Get Yelled At

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Removing The Faceplate Of Your Car Stereo So It Wouldn’t Get Stolen

Image source: ebjazzz

#22 Wilson From Home Improvement, And How They Always Managed To Cover His Face In Every Situation

Image source: ABC

#23 Rear Door Ashtrays; Playing With These As A Kid On Car Rides

Image source: FunnyCutty23

#24 This Velcro Toss And Catch Game

Image source: anarachelb

#25 Remember When You Didn’t Have To Enter Your Personal Info Online To Win A Soda?

Image source: VitruvianHooligan

#26 Ahhh Yes, Square Slices Of Pizza At School

Image source: Whitlow14

#27 Any Rescue Ranger Fans Out There?

Image source: In-Jail-Out-Soon

#28 Bristle Blocks, Do These Look Familiar?

Image source: HellotoHorse

#29 Who Remembers Shopping For School Clothes Around This Time Of Year, But Your Mom Not Letting You Wear Anything Until School Started?

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Those Bright Green Volume Bars

Image source: Skinnerlikesdogfood

#31 Those Red Pebbled Cups From The Pizza Joint With The Arcade When You Were A Kid

Image source: Kiarray

#32 Starving Your Calculator To Death

Image source: Mea05cer

#33 Remember When Laptops Used To Have That Little Rubber Clit For A Mouse?

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Glittery Sand Lizards

Image source: reddit.com

#35 I Just Remembered How Much I Loved These Wooden Pattern Blocks

Image source: anarachelb

Patrick Penrose
