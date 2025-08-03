50 Times Nature Made People Say “No, Thank You”

Nature is awesome; with its sunrises and sunsets, scenic landscapes, beautiful birdsongs, and refreshing oceans. Poets have written praises about its beauty, songwriters sang ballads about its grandeur. Yet we as a species are just one of many. We think we dominate, but have no idea just how dangerous some of the Earth’s inhabitants can be.
Yet the folks at the “[Darn] Nature You Scary” community know. They’re a subreddit dedicated to showcasing all the crazy and scary stuff nature has to offer. Deadly venomous spiders, terrifying-looking worms from the Antarctic ocean, and huge crocs just waiting to sink their teeth into your soft flesh are just some of the things the peeps have shared over there. So, put on your brave face, Pandas, and scroll down if you want to be amazed!
#1 Dracula Parrot
#2 So These Terrifying Things Exist. Maned Wolf
#3 The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger
#4 Photographer Captures The Real-Life Jaws Image
#5 Oh F**k Danger Cat
#6 This Alligator Looks Really Scary
#7 Snake Dies After Trying To Eat Poison Toad. Toad Seems Unimpressed
#8 Black Wolf Chowing Down On Bison Ribs In Yellowstone National Park
#9 The Antarctic Scale Worm
#10 Mt Etna In Italy February 16th, 2021
#11 Landslide Takes Out Large Motorway
#12 Silverback Gorilla: 400 Lbs Of Solid Muscle
#13 Young Snow Owls Sleep Scary
#14 Absolute Unit. Staring A Brown Bear Like That Is As Close As It Gets To Staring Death In The Eyes
#15 This Monitor Lizard
#16 Etna Volcano Eruptions In Sicily
#17 Imagine Slipping Off The Edge
#18 The Mouth Of An Emerald Tree Boa
#19 Crested Eagle Tangled Up With A Snake
#20 Dead Frog After Eating Venomous Spider
#21 Trail Cam Caught A Deer About To Be A Late Night Snack
#22 Hunger
#23 Took This At Work, The Wasp Was On The Other Side Of The Glass. Thought It Looked Pretty Awesome
#24 Bloody Hell, Of Course It’s Australia That Has The Deadly Venomous Spiders In Your Bedroom
#25 Mature Super Cell Thunderstorm
#26 Ants Squirting Acid At An Enemy
#27 A Black And White Image Of A Great White Shark
#28 The Coconut Crab, At 3 Feet Wide, It’s The Largest Terrestrial Arthropod In The World
#29 Tdil Volcano Snails Are A Thing. Their Shells Are Made Of Iron Sulphides And They Live Around Hydrothermal Vents That Can Reach Up To 750 Degrees Fahrenheit
#30 Absolute Unit
#31 Hairless Bear
#32 So…giant Tiger Fish Are A Thing
#33 A Rare Giant Squid
#34 Wildlife Filmmaker Tests The Integrity Of A Bear Box Against A Full Grown Polar Bear
#35 Damn, My Heart
#36 Double Kill! 🐀🐀🐍
#37 There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive
#38 Nature Doesn’t Always Show Us Its Tender Side, It Can Also Be Raw And Shocking
#39 Blue Malayan Coral Snake – No Know Antivenom If Bitten, Found In Se Asia
#40 This Is Incredible.. Oceanographer Ocean Ramsey Swimming With One Of The Biggest Great White Sharks Ever Recorded At 20ft By 8ft
#41 Snake vs. Hawk
#42 Encountered This On My Walk
#43 War Hippo
#44 Nature Can Be Shocking
#45 Indian Rat Snake Scouting The Area
#46 The Camouflage On This Bird Is So Good
#47 Large Tornado In Colorado, USA
#48 An Ant Tried To Bite The Antenna Off A Larger Ant And Got Decapitated In The Process [oc]
#49 Nope
#50 Someone Know’s What Te F*ck This Is
