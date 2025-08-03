50 Times Nature Made People Say “No, Thank You”

by

Nature is awesome; with its sunrises and sunsets, scenic landscapes, beautiful birdsongs, and refreshing oceans. Poets have written praises about its beauty, songwriters sang ballads about its grandeur. Yet we as a species are just one of many. We think we dominate, but have no idea just how dangerous some of the Earth’s inhabitants can be.

Yet the folks at the “[Darn] Nature You Scary” community know. They’re a subreddit dedicated to showcasing all the crazy and scary stuff nature has to offer. Deadly venomous spiders, terrifying-looking worms from the Antarctic ocean, and huge crocs just waiting to sink their teeth into your soft flesh are just some of the things the peeps have shared over there. So, put on your brave face, Pandas, and scroll down if you want to be amazed!

More info: Reddit

#1 Dracula Parrot

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: plplokokplok

#2 So These Terrifying Things Exist. Maned Wolf

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: I_am_Rezix

#3 The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: mcabegregg

#4 Photographer Captures The Real-Life Jaws Image

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: BramGamingNL

#5 Oh F**k Danger Cat

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#6 This Alligator Looks Really Scary

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Snake Dies After Trying To Eat Poison Toad. Toad Seems Unimpressed

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Burbmen

#8 Black Wolf Chowing Down On Bison Ribs In Yellowstone National Park

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Pardusco

#9 The Antarctic Scale Worm

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: the_69_thakur

#10 Mt Etna In Italy February 16th, 2021

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: dopeascope252

#11 Landslide Takes Out Large Motorway

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Silverback Gorilla: 400 Lbs Of Solid Muscle

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Teth_1963

#13 Young Snow Owls Sleep Scary

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: SirBallBag

#14 Absolute Unit. Staring A Brown Bear Like That Is As Close As It Gets To Staring Death In The Eyes

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: dimitrios_vlachos_04

#15 This Monitor Lizard

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: flyart

#16 Etna Volcano Eruptions In Sicily

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Imagine Slipping Off The Edge

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: 60minutespersecond

#18 The Mouth Of An Emerald Tree Boa

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Legendariummc

#19 Crested Eagle Tangled Up With A Snake

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: lochanakalana

#20 Dead Frog After Eating Venomous Spider

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: eggfriends11

#21 Trail Cam Caught A Deer About To Be A Late Night Snack

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: gigiou812

#22 Hunger

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Legendariummc

#23 Took This At Work, The Wasp Was On The Other Side Of The Glass. Thought It Looked Pretty Awesome

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: EnigmaNero

#24 Bloody Hell, Of Course It’s Australia That Has The Deadly Venomous Spiders In Your Bedroom

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: prolific_ideas

#25 Mature Super Cell Thunderstorm

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Thryloz

#26 Ants Squirting Acid At An Enemy

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: danruse

#27 A Black And White Image Of A Great White Shark

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#28 The Coconut Crab, At 3 Feet Wide, It’s The Largest Terrestrial Arthropod In The World

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Attractiventer

#29 Tdil Volcano Snails Are A Thing. Their Shells Are Made Of Iron Sulphides And They Live Around Hydrothermal Vents That Can Reach Up To 750 Degrees Fahrenheit

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: bartey343

#30 Absolute Unit

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: BettyannSchmitz

#31 Hairless Bear

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: frogcharming

#32 So…giant Tiger Fish Are A Thing

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: GIGABRO98

#33 A Rare Giant Squid

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: ibelauste

#34 Wildlife Filmmaker Tests The Integrity Of A Bear Box Against A Full Grown Polar Bear

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: freudian_nipps

#35 Damn, My Heart

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: yes_nose

#36 Double Kill! 🐀🐀🐍

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: blackbadger0

#37 There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: TinyTrafficCones

#38 Nature Doesn’t Always Show Us Its Tender Side, It Can Also Be Raw And Shocking

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: lochanakalana

#39 Blue Malayan Coral Snake – No Know Antivenom If Bitten, Found In Se Asia

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Sayara2020

#40 This Is Incredible.. Oceanographer Ocean Ramsey Swimming With One Of The Biggest Great White Sharks Ever Recorded At 20ft By 8ft

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: m3antar

#41 Snake vs. Hawk

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: DingDongPuddlez

#42 Encountered This On My Walk

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: AprilFlowrs

#43 War Hippo

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: The-Informant22

#44 Nature Can Be Shocking

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: lochanakalana

#45 Indian Rat Snake Scouting The Area

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#46 The Camouflage On This Bird Is So Good

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Gplock

#47 Large Tornado In Colorado, USA

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: freudian_nipps

#48 An Ant Tried To Bite The Antenna Off A Larger Ant And Got Decapitated In The Process [oc]

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: cacerot13

#49 Nope

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Legendariummc

#50 Someone Know’s What Te F*ck This Is

50 Times Nature Made People Say &#8220;No, Thank You&#8221;

Image source: Tommienennstiel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Slaton Sisters From TLC’s “1000-lb Sisters”
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2020
Five Roles you Totally Forgot Simon Helberg Played
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2017
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2022
Video Explains to Us Why We Itch
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2018
Why Fireman Sam is the Most Dangerous Kid’s Show in the World
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2017
Supernatural Spoilers – The Truth About Vampires
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.