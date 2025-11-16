I Turn Old Spray Paint Cans Into Fantasy Creatures And Recognizable Characters (14 Pics)

As a person I try to be conscientious about waste and as an artist I like to get as much out of my materials as I can (sorry no pun intended). It has always bothered me the amount of spray paint cans I would end up putting in the recycling and so I had the idea of turning them into unique hand sculpted art pieces that utilise the former colours contained in the can or take inspiration from the can its self (the brand of paint that the cobra is made from is called Kobra).
Below is a selection of my work from over the past couple of years.
Enjoy.
More info: Facebook | deviantart.com | twitter.com
#1 Clown
#2 Alien
#3 Bat
#4 Cobra
#5 Ameri-Can Werewolf
#6 Small Purple Demon
#7 Optimus Prime
#8 Carnage
#9 Oni
#10 Small Clown
#11 Venom
#12 Inca-N Idol
#13 Neon Nightmare
#14 Green Demon
