Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do When Your Parents Are Away? (Closed)

by

Sorry for the bad grammar.

#1

Blast my (as my parents call it) “inappropriate” music. Grab a hand towel and cover up the camera, And take food (they dont trust me). Then before i was grounded i would either play my phone or my playstation.

#2

When my step dad and mom are gone, me and my sister watch YouTube on the TV or play Roblox.

#3

Sing really loudly and talk to furniture lewdly.

#4

Mine is probably taking sweets from the garage or playing Roblox or watching Youtube :p

#5

My sister and I always sneak ice cream and candy and watch YouTube or play on online Minecraft servers.

#6

I take food from the fridge and the pantry. Especially junk food like chips.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
True Blood 3.11 “Fresh Blood” Review
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2010
For The First Time Ever, Scientists Discover Dwarf Giraffes Standing At Just 9 Ft In Namibia And Uganda
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
When This Man Adopted 45 Shelter Dogs, He Soon Realized They Deserve Better, So He Did Something Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Creative Kids Lamp From Recycled Toys
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Family Of 4 Expects Woman To Take Them In During Hard Times, But She Can’t Forgive Them For Humiliating Her
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
2 Widowed Penguins Hugging Each Other Wins 2020 Ocean Photography 1st Place Award
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.