Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do When Your Parents Are Away? (Closed)

Sorry for the bad grammar.
#1
Blast my (as my parents call it) “inappropriate” music. Grab a hand towel and cover up the camera, And take food (they dont trust me). Then before i was grounded i would either play my phone or my playstation.
#2
When my step dad and mom are gone, me and my sister watch YouTube on the TV or play Roblox.
#3
Sing really loudly and talk to furniture lewdly.
#4
Mine is probably taking sweets from the garage or playing Roblox or watching Youtube :p
#5
My sister and I always sneak ice cream and candy and watch YouTube or play on online Minecraft servers.
#6
I take food from the fridge and the pantry. Especially junk food like chips.
