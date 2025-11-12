165 Genius Ideas We Can’t Believe Are Still Not Implemented Everywhere

While some smart people are trying to take people to Mars or transfer their minds into machines, others are developing genius ideas that focus on our earthly everyday lives. But it doesn’t mean they’re less worthy! Bored Panda has compiled a list of smart inventions and designs you didn’t know you needed, and they’re as awesome as they’re simple.
From rethinking elevators to coming up with clever ideas for pill bottles, these simple solutions prove the brilliance of candor. We’re constantly in a rush, trying to do a gazillion things at once, and it’s often the little things that get in the way. Scroll down to check out the life hacks with which we can tackle them and upvote these cool photos!
#1 Wash Your Hands And Reuse The Water For Your Next Flush
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Free Coffee In Exchange For Some Rubbish
Image source: awkwardlondoner
#3 These Traffic Lights In Ukraine
Image source: kfinny99
#4 The Design Of This Water Fountain Lets The Water Flow Down So Dogs Can Drink Too
Image source: rubenmleon
#5 This Sign Is 100% Necessary
Image source: reddit.com
#6 My New Desk’s Parts Came Separated By Steps Instead Of By Item
Image source: SandyDFS
#7 Mountain Finder Device In Switzerland
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Accessibility Matt On The Beach For Wheelchairs And Strollers
Image source: canadianvintage
#9 This Toothpaste Describes Both Its Ingredients And Their Purpose
Image source: TheLonelyCaricature
#10 This Elevator Has A Call Button 30 Feet Away So The Doors Will Be Open By The Time You Get To Them
Image source: lukeallen1
#11 This Pill Bottle Lid Tells You When You Last Opened It
Image source: CptnBo
#12 The Curtain Design In My Hotel Room Ensures That There Is No Annoying Light Gap In The Middle
Image source: taharoto
#13 This Elevator Has Buttons You Can Kick
Image source: CarrollPC
#14 The Roofs Of UPS Trucks Are Not Brown. They’re Translucent So The Inside Of The Truck Doesn’t Need To Be Lit During The Day
Image source: mortalwombats
#15 In Copenhagen There Is A Childrens Bicycling Playgroud, Where They Can Practice Bicycling In The City, And Learn The Rules, Before They Enter The Streets
Image source: MY2200
#16 This Fence Is Shaped To Create Seating
Image source: LLCenter
#17 Seniors And Handicapped People Can Extend Crossing Time For This 8 Lane Highway
Image source: Data_in_sg
#18 This Restaurant Has A “Toepener” For People Who Want To Avoid Germs On The Doorknob
Image source: happysunbear
#19 These Bikes Have Airless Tires
Image source: 9_ar7k
#20 This Swing Is Designed So That The Kid And The Parent Can Swing Together
Image source: Bearat
#21 At My Work’s Parking Lot The Paint Lines Continue Up The Wall To Help People Park
Image source: Cindypi13
#22 Shopping Cart With A Calculator
Image source: Afrocean
#23 This USB Drive Displays How Much Of Its Storage Is Being Used
Image source: thefifthgiant
#24 My Local Laundromat Has Gym Equipment To Use As You Are Waiting For Your Load To Finish
Image source: IgiveSmallTips
#25 These Sheets That Tell You What Side Of The Bed To Put Them On
Image source: oremornayr
#26 My Roommate’s Spatula Has A Stand So The Bit That Touches Your Food Doesn’t Touch The Counter
Image source: Alentheflannel
#27 My Bottle Of Canadian Whisky Came With Free Public Transportation
Image source: Holmes870
#28 These Chairs In A Ski Resort Restaurant Have Room For Your Gloves, Helmet, Hat Etc.
Image source: kazarnowicz
#29 This Airport Has A Therapy Dog For People To Pet Before They Fly
Image source: CilTheBard
#30 This College Has Drink Coasters That Can Test For Common Rape Drugs
Image source: Akalade
#31 My Local Coffee Shop Gives Free Compost Made From Their Used Coffee Grounds
Image source: dazz9573
#32 These Batteries Have An USB Port To Charge Them
Image source: skyraider_37
#33 My Work Laptop Has A Webcam Cover
Image source: Blaze24
#34 The Elevators In My Office Building Have An Umbrella Sign That Lights Up If It’s Raining Outside (Osaka, Japan)
Image source: eigosensei
#35 My City Added A Safe, Public Place To Conduct Exchanges Made On The Internet. Directly In Front Of The Police Station
Image source: durnJurta
#36 The Back Of This Park Bench Can Swing Back And Forth, Allowing The User To Face Either Direction
Image source: cwm2355
#37 Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert
Image source: eppinizer
#38 This Bar Has A Frost Strip To Rest Your Drink On So It Stays Cold
Image source: Wolfos31
#39 Benches In Sweden Are Very Friend And Couple Friendly
Image source: iBleeedorange
#40 My Hotel Room Comes With A Complimentary Android Phone With Free Data And Calls
Image source: the_irrelevant_fox
#41 You Can Rent Sleeping Cabins At This Airport
Image source: SchaarMax
#42 My Local Library Has Dozens Of Different Cake Pans To Check Out
Image source: flannelpancakes
#43 This Inflatable Mattress Turns The Back Of Your Car Into A Bed
Image source: amazon.com
#44 This Bridge Has A Crisis Hotline Machine
Image source: Crescent_Roses
#45 This Store Lets Customers Choose Whether They Want To Be Bothered By The Staff
Image source: hand_
#46 This Highlighter Has A Clear Part To Show You What You’re Highlighting
Image source: chillin_krillin
#47 This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids
Image source: KrazoaSpirit
#48 This Tire Tells You To Change It When It’s Time To Change It
Image source: notibutme
#49 These Tiny Model Tents Give You A Look At What You’re Buying
Image source: Arkenzie
#50 This Ceiling Fan Differentiates The Light And Fan Chains With A Light And A Fan
Image source: hammurabi1337
#51 This Phone Charging Station Where You Have To Sit Down And Pedal To Get Power
Image source: youyouxue
#52 These Chairs Have A Notch Cut In Them To Keep Your Bag From Slipping Off
Image source: HOSSY95
#53 My Local Library Has Vault You Can Go Into To Talk On Your Phone
Image source: MrCrash2U
#54 The Mirror In My Hotel In Japan Has A Heated Part That Won’t Steam Up After A Shower
Image source: mdengler10
#55 Rental Car In Ireland Has Dashboard Sticker That Reflects In The Windshield To Remind You What Side Of The Road To Drive On
Image source: lambokid
#56 At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait
Image source: MisallocatedRacism
#57 Trash Bins In Copenhagen Are Angled So Cyclists Can Toss Their Trash While Biking
Image source: DrChrispeee
#58 This Elevator Shows How Close To Capacity It Is Based On The Weight Of The Riders
Image source: bgrafnation
#59 This Roll Of Toilet Paper Comes With More Paper In The Middle To “Take On The Go”
Image source: scd22
#60 In Rwanda The Stoplights Have The Seconds Until The Light Changes On Them
Image source: Xited
#61 I Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes And They Came With A Postage Paid Recycling Pouch
Image source: p4d4
#62 This Shower Handle Shows The Temperature Of The Water
Image source: mojojj31
#63 These Shopping Carts Have A Magnifying Glass For The Elderly
Image source: Budzink1
#64 My Favourite Shop Has Light Settings So You Can See How Good/Bad Your Outfit Will Look At Different Times Of Day
Image source: Peachpai
#65 I Bought A Hat Online And It Came In A Bag Of Air To Prevent It From Getting Creased
Image source: acosmisty
#66 Local Farmer Has A Vending Machine In Our Mall
Image source: notanothermarketer
#67 This Bag Of Chips Has 2 Perforations, So You Can Open It More The Further Down You Eat
Image source: tastydolphinbabes69
#68 My Hotel’s Restaurant Has A 3 Button Device You Can Press To Call The Server, Call The Bill Over, And Tell Them That The Table Is Done
Image source: reddit.com
#69 You Can Shoot Your Car With Suds While You’re Waiting Inside At My Local Car Wash
Image source: hermionejean1
#70 There’s A Carriage On Swiss Trains For Children
Image source: ratiocinator112358
#71 My Local Supermarket Has Tags That You Can Put On Broken Trolleys
Image source: Master-Obvious
#72 This Cupboard Drip Drys Into The Sink
Image source: pearseL
#73 This Tray Used To Walk Your Bike Up/Down Steps
Image source: maxima03
#74 This Library Has A Directory For Topics People Might Be Embarrassed To Ask For
Image source: whenitrainsitStorms
#75 My Local Pizza Joint Puts One Of Every Filler On Top Of The Stomboli
Image source: Ohmie221
#76 These Bathroom Stall Doors Have An Overlap To Avoid That Awkward Crack
Image source: Won_and_dun
#77 This Bottle Has A Map Of All The Water-Filling Stations Around Campus On It
Image source: ivb107
#78 This Carpentry Tool With Pins To Outline A Shape
Image source: KanataCitizen
#79 My Textbook Has A Dependency Chart Showing Which Sections Are Needed To Understand Each New Section
Image source: AskHowToPronounceGif
#80 This State Park Is Using Social To Track Fire Recovery
Image source: danisaurrrr
#81 This Fake Skylight In The Surgery Waiting Room
Image source: Sandfox714
#82 This Coffee Shop Shows The Differences Between Coffee Drink Types
Image source: mister86japan
#83 My Beach Has A Sunscreen Station
Image source: J0hnnyArs0n
#84 This Train Has An Information Screen Which Shows How Full Each Carriage Is
Image source: Aquilaro
#85 My Library Tells Me How Much I Save By Borrowing Books Instead Of Buying
Image source: Professor726
#86 Different Shaped Slots For Different Tubes In The Hospital To Make It Impossible To Mix Them
Image source: orqa
#87 This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Kinds Of Soaps
Image source: shitiseeincollege
#88 My Colleague Has A Micro-Fibre Cloth To Clean His Glasses Stitched Under His Shirt
Image source: Zedevile
#89 This Coin Laundry Has A Washer And A Dryer Machine Just For Pet Clothes
Image source: kanpari
#90 My Local Mcdonalds Has All The Menus In Brail
Image source: Squidchop
#91 This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily
Image source: dojowit
#92 A Bus Stop Nearby Offers A Small Library Of Books To Read
Image source: pineconedeluxe
#93 My Newspaper Came With 2 Printed Pattern Pages To Wrap Presents
Image source: PlanetGG
#94 This Bathroom Door Handle Has A Built-In Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Image source: Whippity
#95 This Chicken Comes With A Strip That Shows How Many Days Before It Goes Bad
Image source: nihwtf
#96 Our Dishwasher Projects How Much Time Is Left
Image source: Lambyking
#97 This Vending Machine Sells Socks At The Bowling Alley
Image source: qwertyahill
#98 This Restaurant Labels Their Brownies Based On What Part Of The Pan It Was Baked On
Image source: longboarder116
#99 This German Milk Carton Has Windows So You Can See How Much Is Left
Image source: froody-towel
#100 Little Rentable Office/Workspaces In An Airport
Image source: r2-alu
#101 This Hot Sauce Bottle Allows You To Adjust The Spice Level
Image source: my_mexican_cousin
#102 My Beef Jerky Came With A Toothpick/Floss Inside The Package
Image source: val_the_impaler
#103 This Credit Card Tip Jar
Image source: McBloggenstein
#104 Café Doesn’t Take Pennies Or Dimes
Image source: CaitlynTheCat
#105 This Japanese Gum I Have Came With Little Pieces Of Paper Inside For You To Spit Your Gum In To When You’re Finished With It
Image source: Jerry_McPhee
#106 Euro Snacks Tell You How Much Exercise You Need To Burn It Off
Image source: rovsky
#107 My Hospital Visitor Sticker Fades Out And Void Appears After 24 Hours
Image source: Iackofhumor
#108 I Went To A Convenience Store In Colombia And They Sold A Pack Of 4 Slices Of Bread
Image source: jorsiem
#109 Two Story Target In Minneapolis Has An Escalator Just For Carts
Image source: Dragontittysprinkles
#110 This Sandwich Shop Has A Wrapping Station By The Door So You Can Take Your Leftovers Home
Image source: YourNameIsIrrelevant
#111 The TV In Our Hotel Room Has Easily Accessible HDMI And USB Sockets
Image source: phelyan
#112 My College Has Foot Flushers So You Don’t Lose Your Balance Trying To Kick The Ones Above The Toilet
Image source: ProdigyLightshow
#113 This Dressing Room Has Their Clothing Hooks Labeled
Image source: Pumpkinspice90
#114 This Pasta Box Helps Approximate How Much Pasta To Make
Image source: MySweetGurl83
#115 This Cemetery Has A Gravesite Locator
Image source: Windowsyl
#116 Button To Save People From Crossing The Desert From Mexico
Image source: bobakonush55
#117 This Pizza Place Tells You The Area Of All Their Pizza Sizes And How Large They Are Compared To Each Other
Image source: bradenkw
#118 The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital
Image source: xray_anonymous
#119 This Charging Station At A Car Dealership
Image source: jerryjaws5
#120 This Coffee Shop Uses Beer Taps To Dispense Cream And Milk
Image source: CranberryNapalm
#121 The Shelves In The Boston Public Library’s Children Section Have Gaps For Children To Walk Through
Image source: phildopos
#122 An Item We Had Delivered At Work At An Indicator Telling Us If It Had Been Tipped Or Not. This One Had Been
Image source: jurassicbond
#123 This Gas Station Sign Has The Price Of Coffee
Image source: JoeyRobot
#124 This Immigration Office In Korea Has Glasses You Can Borrow For Filling Out Forms
Image source: afyam
#125 This Fountain Tells You How Many Plastic Bottles It Kept Out Of The Environment
Image source: ANAL_SHREDDER
#126 The Small Circles On These Lids Are Tiny Lids For Smaller Containers
Image source: VoodooMamaJuuju
#127 My City Tells Us If Road Projects Are On Time And On Budget
Image source: google700
#128 Local Chinese Restaurant Explains Their Definition Of Different Spice Levels And How Often They’re Ordered
Image source: nocturnalvoice
#129 This Check Out Lane Scans Items As They Pass Through On The Belt
Image source: derekzimm
#130 The Microwave At My Office Is A Pull Out Drawer
Image source: Rdubya44
#131 This Refrigerator Has An Automatic Water Pitcher Built Into It
Image source: FocusPuRe
#132 This Measuring Jug Has Markers For When Pouring
Image source: SharkGlue
#133 My University Library Has Cell Phone Booths So People Can Talk In Private
Image source: PM_ME_CORONA
#134 The Lines In This Parking Lot Extend Up Unto The Barrier
Image source: ebflaherty
#135 My Uber Driver Had An NES Set Up In The Backseat
Image source: okdiv
#136 This School Has Canvas On All Of The Table So Kids Can Draw During Class
Image source: Gaming_Duck01
#137 This Bathroom Has A Built In Timer For The Fan That You Can Set Differently Depending On How Smelly The Visit Was
Image source: HebrewHammer16
#138 This Pen Tells You How Many Pages Worth Of Ink You Have Left
Image source: MtNeverest
#139 The Adhesive Side Of This Wrist Band Tapers In So It Doesn’t Accidentally Stick To Your Skin
Image source: Redbird15
#140 This Juice Carton Tells You How Many Glasses You Have Left
Image source: Ciaranleigh
#141 This Bagel Shop Has An Excess Coffee Sink Next To The Garbage
Image source: argusromblei
#142 This Tiny Single-Use Pre-Pasted Toothbrush I Got In A Restaurant In Rome
Image source: madex
#143 These Coconuts Have Soda Can Pull Tabs
Image source: hyp_kitsune
#144 My University‘S Stairs Shows How Much Calories You Burn By Using Them
Image source: Dracogame
#145 My Backpack Has A Bottle Opener
Image source: AlphaKennyOne2x
#146 My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown
Image source: aleons00
#147 This Toilet Has A Fresh Sanitary Seat Cover For Each Use
Image source: Oedipus_Flex
#148 This Public Toilet Has A Handle On The Seat For You To Lift It
Image source: Teali0
#149 My Local Zoo Has A System To Prevent Little Kids From Pressing The Button And Disturbing The Keepers
Image source: Hextech_Avenger
#150 This Wet Floor Sign Has Fans Built Into The Base To Help Dry The Floor
Image source: windowman310
#151 Amazon Boxes Double As Yoga Mats
Image source: PM_ME_PICS_OF_BUNS
#152 This Pho Restaurant Has The Bathroom Options To Brush Your Teeth, Use Mouthwash And Even Moisturize Your Skin
Image source: TresidentPrump
#153 This Mall Has A Charging Station Where You Can Leave Your Phone There So You Can Shop
Image source: TSW22
#154 This Bar Has The Amount Of Beer Left In The Keg On The Digital Tap List
Image source: dylanm561
#155 This Water Bottle Has A Spot For Your Name
Image source: forgottenGost
#156 A Shopping Center Where I Live Has A Doghouse Just Outside Of It In Case You Need To Shop While Walking Your Dog
Image source: Purgathor
#157 This Serrated Spoon Is Made Specifically To Dig The Sections Out Of A Grapefruit
Image source: thedoctorsphoenix
#158 This Bar Has Powered USB Hub Napkin/Straw Holders For Their Patrons
Image source: checkmarshall
#159 The Hotel I’m Staying At In Brazil Has A Remote That Comes With An Immediate Soccer-Watching Button
Image source: Usernametakenha
#160 This Truck Stop Has A Cologne Dispenser
Image source: mc_farrell
#161 The Take-Out Burger I Ordered Was All Packaged Separately So The Bun Doesn’t Get Soggy
Image source: Gato1980
#162 My New Gloves Came With A Built-In Nose Scratcher
Image source: isaacandnicole
#163 Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them
Image source: sematico
#164 Tissues Specifically For Opening The Bathroom Door
Image source: NuzzleMonster
#165 My Belt Has A Bottle Opener Under The Buckle
Image source: majstor
Follow Us