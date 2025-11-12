I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

by

On the Svalbard Island, at 79° North which is approximately 1000 kilometers from the North Pole, lies a soviet ghost town call Pyramiden.

This town was developed from scratch and used by Russian between 1931 and 1998 to exploit the coal mine nearby.

In 1998, the exploitation of the mine stopped and everybody left.

Here is a small selection of pictures, much more on the link below.

More info: Facebook

Lenin facing the Nordenskiold glaciar

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The Palace of Culture which contained a theater, a gymnasium, a library and music training rooms

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

“Miner’s Glory”

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The Mine

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town
I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town
I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The entrance of the canteen where everybody in Pyramiden had lunch every day and as everybody had to pass through this door, the front of the building was used to show what was planned in the city. Movies on the left of the door, sport and musical events on the right.

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

Inside an accomodation building

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The gymnasium

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The swimming pool

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

The stadium

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

Monument at the entrance of the sports complex, named after Yuri Gagarin

I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap – Modern Family 1.22 “Airport 2010”
3 min read
May, 6, 2010
Head of the Class is Getting Revived on HBO Max
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2020
Sean Penn To Lead Hulu’s Sci-Fi Drama Series ‘The First”
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2017
Sweet Magnolias TV Show Review: Similarities To Sex and the City
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2021
Why Al Swearengen Was the Best Character in Deadwood
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2021
I Imagined How My Hometown Nis, Serbia Would Look After The Apocalypse
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.