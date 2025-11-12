I Went Up The Polar Circle To Visit A Soviet Ghost Town

On the Svalbard Island, at 79° North which is approximately 1000 kilometers from the North Pole, lies a soviet ghost town call Pyramiden.
This town was developed from scratch and used by Russian between 1931 and 1998 to exploit the coal mine nearby.
In 1998, the exploitation of the mine stopped and everybody left.
Lenin facing the Nordenskiold glaciar
The Palace of Culture which contained a theater, a gymnasium, a library and music training rooms
“Miner’s Glory”
The Mine
The entrance of the canteen where everybody in Pyramiden had lunch every day and as everybody had to pass through this door, the front of the building was used to show what was planned in the city. Movies on the left of the door, sport and musical events on the right.
Inside an accomodation building
The gymnasium
The swimming pool
The stadium
Monument at the entrance of the sports complex, named after Yuri Gagarin
