Hey Pandas, What Is The Greatest Roast You Have Ever Said Or Heard? (Closed)

I want to know all the greatest roasts you’ve ever said or heard. Share with us!
#1
Okay, so we were doing a project in school. Just Basically asking questions and the class have to answer. Not really a Project but whatever. So when we were answering questions this girl I had beef with(Jayda) for a long time kept bothering me throughout the whole thing. I kept quiet and tried ignoring her. When I couldn’t take anymore and I was pissed off at this point. One of our classmates asked the class who we respected the most. I wanted to get back at her so I said: “I respect Jayda’s parents the most because they gotta go through with her b******t 24/7. Personally, I’d send her a*s to a damn adoption center if I was them.” I got suspended obviously but was it worth it? Heck yeah, it was.
#2
someone said to me…… We were saying you mama jokes and she said yo mama so fat that when she was swimming in the ocean a whale came up to her and said 🎶 WE ARE FAMILY🎶
someone said to me…… We were saying you mama jokes and she said yo mama so fat that when she was swimming in the ocean a whale came up to her and said 🎶 WE ARE FAMILY🎶
#3
I roasted I guy who called me stupid by saying “Aw yeah and what made you einstein
#4
*Insert person name here* only has two braincells, and they are fighting hard for third place.
I don’t remember the context, probably watching some YouTuber reading submissions from r/rareinsults or r/murderedbywords, and this one stuck with me.
#5
are you a bee because that name is gay
