Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Or Riskiest Thing You Have Done To Attract Someone You Were Infatuated With? (Closed)

by

What have you done to gain the attention of someone you were/are crazy about? Was it risky, weird, illegal, embarrassing…?

#1

When I was in high school I tried to “jump” a 3-D deer target while driving a golf cart thinking I would really impress this girl. Needless to say I destroyed the deer, was never allowed to drive the golf cart again and from then on the girl thought I was an idiot. This had all looked a lot better in my head than it did in real life.

#2

fell down the stars, thinking he would catch me.

he stepped aside and let me fall…

