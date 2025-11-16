Hey Pandas, What Is A Book Series That Discontinued Too Soon? (Closed)

I had started collecting the Circle of Three series, by Isobel Bird, way back in the early to mid-’00s. The books follow 3 friends who only share a common interest in Wicca. They all join a coven at a local bookstore and start their year learning. I still have about 3 of the novels, all really well-written.
Despite so many character points of view, you don’t get lost in what’s going on. Some parts are a bit confusing at first but there is some foreshadowing, and, because the 3 girls are being guided by the bookstore owner, there are plenty of explanations.
I love how Wicca is portrayed and how the misconceptions are told off by the characters. Although there are some elements of fantasy, there is still a rationalization acknowledged to what the girls have gone through that can leave you either believing there was something magical going on, or it was something else more ordinary, and either way, you lean is not necessarily wrong.
I noticed the series was disappearing off the shelves at the bookstore. I might have to try the library but I can never find them. It’s like those who have them don’t want to donate them. I can understand the reasons. Apparently, the series ended after the 15th book, “Initiation”. The ones I still have are ‘In The Dreaming’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Merry Meet’, and I recall having ‘What The Cards Said’.
Small Spaces by Katherine Arden, Technically the last book hasn’t come out yet but it’s only a 4 book series I’m going to be very sad when the last book comes out😭
The Discworld series, which discontinued after the death of the author, Terry Pratchett, and the choice of his daughter not to continue the series herself. Rest in peace, Terry.
Song of Earth by Michael G. Coney
Dune. Frank Herbert died shortly after completing the sixth book in the series, with a seventh one planned. Twenty-five years later his notes were found, and his son, a published author, continued the series with another author. Unfortunately, I think he’s a terrible writer, yet has managed to expand the Dune universe into something like twenty more books. I made it through one and a half. I wish Frank had just been able to finish his seventh book. 🙁
