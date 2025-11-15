Hey Pandas, Share Your Neighborhood’s Street Art (Closed)

by

While you’re outside, look for street art. Take a photo & add it here!

#1 Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: theculturetrip.com

#2 Pink Elephant / NYC

#3 Belgrade – Under The Bridge Over The River Sava

#4 Big Bird

#5 Charleston, West Virginia USA. Local Artist Jupiter Hamilton Passed Away In September This Year.

Image source: lonelyplanet.com

#6 My Favorite One

#7 Our Former Queen Beatrix On A Bike. Near The House Of Anne Frank In Amsterdam, Holland.

#8 An Ode To The University Of Delft, The Netherlands, In 3D Chalk

#9 Paris, France.

#10 I Spotted The Artiste At Work (Amsterdam)

Image source: instagram.com

#11 October Smiles

Image source: source

#12 Boston, Massachusetts By Lauren Ys

#13 Detroit, Michigan

#14 I Love This Technique Too

#15 Kids On Bicycle Mural, Penang, Malaysia

#16 Banksy Style (Whop…)

Image source: source

#17 Cambridge, Massachusetts

#18 Hidden In An Alleyway (Downtown Ottawa, Ontario)

#19 Dragon In Kuantan..

#20 Defend People’s Park At Berkeley, Ca

#21 Boy On A Bike, Penang, Malaysia.

#22 Alright, Maybe It’s Time To Leave Amsterdam For A Bit

#23 Laramie, Wyoming Mural Project

Image source: maps.roadtrippers.com

#24 Owl Man In Little Five Points, Atlanta

#25 Artist At Work At The ‘Ijhallen’ In Amsterdam. If You’re In Amsterdam, You Have To Visit Ndsm!

#26 Boston, Massachusetts

#27 Wall Of Fame Snösnatra Stockholm Sweden

#28 Taken In Cape Town On My Walk To Work. Always Brightens My Day.

#29 Amsterdam Ndsm-Werf

#30 Somewhere In Mexico

#31 Lodz, Poland

#32 Reykjavik Iceland

Image source: source

#33 Malala In Hollywood

#34 Banksy In San Fran

#35 Amsterdam Ndsm-Werf

#36 Dia De Los Muertes In San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. Friends That Passed This Year

#37 Durban, South Africa

#38 El Paso Texas

#39 Side Eye

#40 Boston Massachusetts By Cedric Douglas

#41 Asterdam Ndsm-Werf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
