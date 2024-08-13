James Cameron Responds to Criticism of Aliens and True Lies 4K Remasters

The recent 4K release of Aliens and True Lies has sparked a significant amount of discussion, particularly for its use of AI and the resulting image quality. Critics are vocal about the removal of film grain, stating the visual fidelity doesn’t meet their expectations.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron addressed these criticisms head-on. He expressed his dismay over the detailed scrutiny, saying,
“When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom’s basement and meet somebody. Right? I’m serious. I mean, are you f**king kidding me? I’ve got a great team that does the transfers. I do all the color and density work. I look at every shot, every frame, and then the final transfer is done by a guy who has been with me [for years]. All the Avatar films are done that way. Everything is done that way. Get a life, people, seriously.”
Cameron assured fans that much effort goes into these projects. He reiterated his confidence in his team’s ability to deliver high-quality remasters, emphasizing that he oversees every aspect of the process personally.
Cameron also brought attention to new bonus content being included within most releases, stating in a press release:
“There’s a world of emotions in revisiting these films and I hope we’ve captured some of that in the new bonus materials we created for our fans.” With the exception of Aliens, every release includes never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content, adding more value for enthusiasts.
The director’s frustrations didn’t just end with technical critiques, as he also addressed misconceptions surrounding his involvement with Alien: Romulus.
Touching on Other Projects
Discussing Fede Alvarez’s comments on Cameron’s involvement in Alien: Romulus‘ development, he clarified the extent of his input:
I saw a rough cut six months ago, so I’m sure it’s changed a lot. And I viewed it once. I gave some notes to [director Fede Álvarez]. He and I aren’t close pals. I mean, I wish him the best with it, but I think it’s been overstated that I had some big creative input to that film. I think Ridley [Scott] did because Ridley was an actual producer on the film. So I’m just putting it in perspective.
This revelation sheds light on how certain industry narratives can be amplified beyond their actual significance.
