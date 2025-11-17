Hey Pandas, Where Are You Right Now?

It’s summer, and some of our pandas are vacationing, while others stay home. So where are you right now? It doesn’t have to be a specific district. Is anyone in Princeton? Anyone? I’m going to a summer camp in New Jersey right now so… Yay? Okay, I think I’m rambling. Here’s a cookie if you read all of that.
#1
I’m here in Karachi, Pakistan to visit family for the summer. Stardust, this is probably the closest we will ever be!
#2
In Kent UK sitting in my armchair by the window. Is that too specific?
#3
Submitting to my own post…. I’m in Princeton, New Jersey. Is anyone else in this area? Anyone…?
#4
In my house in North Carolina. More specifically, at my dining room table with my giant math workbook in front of my and my mom’s old typewriter taking up the rest of the space. There is a messy half written story on the other side of that.
#5
Vermont, an hour north of the flood zone that washed away the middle of the state this week. Most every house here has a basement with utilities in it. One man.asked online for help to clean his restaurant and 100 people showed up. The Cat Cafe had people show up to foster 30 cats. No one is crying publicly about what they lost, they’re just throwing it to the curb.
#6
Working. I barely make enough money to keep a roof over my head.
#7
At home in Perth, Australia but I only just got back at 2 am last night (I was skiing in Melbourne)
#8
I shall be specific without being specific. I’m in California, on the west coast, awake even tho everyone thinks I’m sleeping, and my tiny dog is sleeping on my legs ;P Aww he’s so cute
#9
#10
In my house in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
#11
in my room, cary, north carolina
#12
I’m in Florida visiting my brother and sister-in-law
#13
In my bed, beside an open window, in singapore. Man it’s not even morning rn but it’s so hot.
#14
Paris, France. Just got here today from London.
#15
Ontario, Canada. I am currently at home, in my room, on my laptop.
#16
In my apartment in Singapore, with my dogs, sitting in my bed because i’m a bit too weak to move around too much today. I can hear my Mom cooking breakfast in the other room. It’s 9:55 am :)
#17
In your closet
#18
China, Beijing
#19
In my little office room in Beijing, China. I’m noodling on my guitar (it’s an Epiphone Les Paul standard model if anyone is interested) – trying to remember all these chords to Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush.
#20
Coming back from the SPCA (animal shelter) still in Québec, Canada.
#21
I’m in Eads, TN (right outside of Memphis)
#22
in my basement, colorado springs, (you guessed it) Colorado. it is 15:23:27 :)
#23
Thanks for the cookie, I am in North Dakota visiting my grandparents
#24
Muscatine, Iowa, USA
Not vacationing this summer for the first time in years because of lack of time, i just got home from work and i’m covered in ice cream! exited to get in the shower!
#25
Hiking Iron Mountain in Chongqing, China, listening to some 1973-1974 Grateful Dead concerts, posting pics on WeChat
#26
I’m in Pennsylvania, visiting my grandmom for the week. I’m currently sitting on her couch using the only opportunity I have to be on bp before bed, which is the time before everyone wakes up. It’s 7:45 am. Idk how everyone is still sleeping
#27
Japan…
I’m eating sushi and celebrating being with my family again!!!
#28
Seattle, WA. If it was Monday I’d be out working with kids in the woods for my summer camp but nooooooo the weekends have to deprive me of my volunteering
#29
Ottawa Ontario Canada. That’s all I’ll say.
#30
West Bengal, India. In office right now. Done for the day. About to be on my way to home. Ahhhh.. Such a relief.
#31
Cypress, TX (NW Houston area)
#32
Upstate NY, but I go to Cape cod w/ my mom’s family soon.
#33
in my room, needing to practice all state choir music (because we leave TOMORROW and i don’t know any of it….) but instead focusing on something that’s bothering me.
#34
I am currently in my home, sitting on my couch with a cat on either side, working on a laptop for my job. They sent us home in March 2020 and decided to let us stay here. This is the best job I’ve ever had. (I’m in the USA).
#35
im in paris at a cafè!
#36
in ur closet ofc
(jk i’m in brisbane australia)
#37
My soul? Some quiet corner of Las Noches, Hueco Mundo watching Aizen and the Vasto Lordes sipping tea (still don’t know how they find water in a soul desert).
My body? In an office in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Just three more hours until it moves elsewhere XP
#38
Southern Stafford County, Virginia, three miles east of Fredericksburg.
#39
In Northern California, enjoying the ever-changing weather. There’s nothing like staycations.
#40
At home, eating candy
#41
Why the hell would I tell you where I am? People are so open nowadays.
