Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

by

We can all get along! Though our social media feeds may suggest the opposite, a little baby monkey by the name of BiBi would agree. The tiny rescue lives in Animal Home in Indonesia, where she shares the space along with other cute animals, and BiBi seemingly has a great relationship with all of them. But don’t just take our word for it, take a look at it yourselves. If BiBi seems oddly familiar to you, it may be because many of her videos go viral, reaching millions of views, and if you’ve seen them, you know that they’re worth every second watched.

More info: Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#2

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#3

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#4

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#5

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#6

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#7

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#8

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#9

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#10

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#11

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#12

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#13

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#14

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#15

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#16

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#17

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#18

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#19

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#20

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#21

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#22

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#23

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#24

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#25

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#26

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#27

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#28

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#29

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#30

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#31

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#32

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#33

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#34

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

#35

Rescued Indonesian Monkey Makes Friends Everywhere She Goes, And The Internet Loves It (35 Pics)

Image source: animalshome94

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Season 2 of Taken
Season 2 of Taken has Become the “Law and Order” of the Spy Game
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
Engagement Photography By Da Nang Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
‘Folded Boy’ Who Was Bent At 180 Degrees For Most Of His Life Stuns With ‘Magical’ Transformation
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Someone Says “Depression Is A Choice”, And Andy Richter’s Response Is Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
32 Evidences That Our Kitten Is A Part Kangaroo And Part Velociraptor
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
12-Year-Old Babysitter Encouraged A Little Girl She Was Watching, 11 Years Later She Got This Letter
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.