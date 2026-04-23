These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

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All About Photo has announced the winners of its 2026 All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye, and this year’s edition feels especially meaningful. Marking the competition’s 11th anniversary, the awards were judged by legendary photographer Steve McCurry, whose eye for powerful visual storytelling helped shape a selection of 45 standout images from photographers around the world.

The winning photographs come from 15 countries across four continents, and together they offer a vivid look at the many ways photographers are seeing the world today. Some images are quiet and reflective, while others are bold, emotional, or deeply documentary in style. A few feel almost cinematic. Others are intimate, conceptual, or poetic. But all of them share one thing in common: they make you stop and look twice.

This year’s competition attracted submissions from more than 500 photographers worldwide, so the final selection is just a small glimpse into a much larger creative field. Even so, the winners create a rich portrait of contemporary photography — one that captures both global diversity and shared human experience.

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#1 Window To The Past From The Series ‘Revolutionary Revelations’ By Matt Mcclain, Photographer Of The Year 2026

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

The award-winning images take us everywhere, from the historic streets of the United States to West Africa, from Tibet’s vast landscapes to the busy energy of Mumbai, Havana, and Beijing. But what makes this collection so compelling is not just where it was photographed — it’s how each artist chooses to see.

First Place went to Matt McClain for Window to the Past, a quiet image that looks through a rain-covered window and blurs the line between memory and the present moment. Second Place, Obscura by Brooke Shaden, turns inward with a surreal self-portrait that explores identity and transformation. Third Place, Celestial Ladies by France Leclerc, captures a powerful and graceful scene filled with cultural presence and stillness.

#2 Obscura By Brooke Shaden

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#3 Celestial Ladies By France Leclerc

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

Fourth Place by Javier Arcenillas brings us onto a Tunisian train, where light and composition turn an everyday scene into something deeply intimate. Fifth Place, Bringing Home the Birds by Beamie Young, uses black and white photography to tell a timeless story of childhood, freedom, and symbolism.

Notably, three women photographers are among the top five winners, highlighting the growing strength and visibility of female voices in the field.

#4 Tunisia By Javier Arcenillas

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#5 Bringing Home The Birds From The Series ‘Cuba, People In The Countryside’ By Beamie Young

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

The Merit Award section expands the story even further. Some of the honored photographs tackle urgent global realities, such as labor conditions, environmental fragility, and political unrest. Others focus on tradition, spirituality, or the small moments that make up daily life.

And then there are the images that feel almost magical: a cyclist reflected in a drop of dew, a diver suspended among whales, a beam of light breaking through the darkness of a remote chapel. These are the kinds of photographs that remind us how much wonder can still be found in the world, even in the most ordinary places.

#6 Hands That Feed The Sky Bytittu Shaji Thomas

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#7 Cycling In The Dew By Wahyu Budiyanto

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

As the sole juror, Steve McCurry brought a distinctive perspective to this year’s selection. Rather than favoring one style, he highlighted a wide range of visual languages — from documentary realism to conceptual work to poetic storytelling.

The result is a collection that feels both immediate and timeless. These are not just competition winners. They are images that speak to memory, identity, culture, and the emotional texture of life itself.

#8 USA 2026 By Buck Holzemer

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#9 Freedom By Cheng Zhu Alias Max Chu

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

Open to photographers of all levels, the All About Photo Awards continue to be a platform for powerful visual storytelling. This year’s winners receive $5,000 in cash prizes, plus international exposure through AAP Magazine, online exhibitions, and global media coverage.

Founded in 2015, the competition has grown into a respected showcase for emerging and established photographers alike. Its title, The Mind’s Eye, is inspired by Henri Cartier-Bresson’s idea of aligning “one’s head, one’s eye, and one’s heart” — a fitting philosophy for a competition that values both vision and feeling.

In a world full of images, these 39 stand out for one simple reason: they don’t just show us something beautiful or impressive. They make us feel something.

#10 Kathakali By Thaddäus Biberauer

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#11 Touched By Light By Khaichuin Sim

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#12 Getting Ready To Bullfight From The Series ‘Faith In Bullfighting’ By Jordi Cohen

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#13 Water Body By Shrikanth Poojari

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#14 Chinoiserie By Gavin Libotte

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#15 Sunset At The Temple Of Heaven By Chris Yan

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#16 Artistic Water Ballet From The Series ‘World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final 2025’ By Zhang Lintao/Getty Images

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#17 Waiting Out The Storm By Thibault Gerbaldi

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#18 Bus Ride To Heaven By Shrikanth Poojari

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#19 Under The Sky By Jiri Kostal

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#20 Fusion With The Work From The Series ‘Ishida’ By Takeshi Yamamoto

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#21 Young Monks Playing Football By Andrew Newey

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#22 Dancing With Giants By Khaichuin Sim

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#23 The Weight Of Creation By MD Tanveer Rohan

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#24 Faith. Flares. Fortune By Eric Seidner

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#25 Earth’s Veins By Marco Di Marco

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#26 Arrested Protestor And Horse From The Series ‘Resist’ By Prescott Lassman

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#27 In A Hurry By Gabi Steiner

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#28 Full Swing By France Leclerc

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#29 Girl Of The Northern Lights By Tommi Viitala

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#30 Soul Beneath The Paint By Cesare Simioni

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#31 They, By Them From The Series ‘Talking Shadow’ By Asako Naruto

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#32 Amazon By Javier Arcenillas

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#33 Santovenia Home For The Aged By Kerry Faulkner

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#34 De Chirico By Gavin Libotte

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#35 Drawing By Driving By Jiri Kostal

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#36 Reaching For Heaven By Archie Cludven

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#37 Wings Of The Forest By Fenqiang Liu

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#38 She And The Popes By Robert Lie

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

#39 Wheels By Hervé Boutrouille

These 39 Photos Won The 2026 AAP Awards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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