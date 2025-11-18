Hailey Bieber Bares Postpartum Stomach 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Hailey Bieber proudly showed off her postpartum body two months after welcoming her son, Jack, with Justin Bieber.
The model attended an event for her skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode Beauty, on Wednesday (October 23).
After coming home from the launch party, Hailey changed from an oversized suit look into brown booty shorts and a matching shirt, which she rolled up to reveal her stomach.
“Night,” the new mom wrote in a mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram stories, giving her followers a glimpse of her postpartum figure.
Hailey and Justin attended the Rhode Beauty event for the launch of the new product, murumuru butter.
The couple announced the birth of their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.
Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, two months after getting engaged. The following year, they married in a larger ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, with their family and friends present.
During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Love Yourself singer said he wished to have a large family with his wife.
“I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe.
“But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”
When Ellen had asked the singer why he and the Rhode founder didn’t have any children, he responded, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”
Image credits: Justin Bieber
Image credits: Justin Bieber
The 27-year-old revealed she was pregnant on Instagram last May by sharing photos and videos of herself in a long white dress, highlighting her growing bump. In one of the photos, her husband is standing behind her, placing his arms around her belly.
Hailey recently supported Justin when he made a surprise appearance during a Don Toliver concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 19, marking his first live show since February 2024, when the Canadian artist played at Drake’s History Club.
