50 People Before And After Cutting Off Their Long Hair To Donate It (New Pics)

by

There are unsung heroes out there who are willing to donate their hair to adults and children going through cancer treatment out of the goodness of their hearts. These folks part ways with their hair, then it is processed and made into real hair wigs for people who have lost their own.

Fortunately, through the magic of the internet, these heroes can get at least a moment in the spotlight, as many show before and after pics, which we have gathered here. Get comfortable, upvote your favorites, and comment your thoughts below. We also got in touch with the Little Princess Trust to learn more about donating.

More info: Littleprincesses.org.uk

#1 Meet 10-Year-Old Zach. He Has Trouble Making Friends In School, So He Thought He’d Do Something Nice To Help Other Kids Feel Confident

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#2 My Daughter Donated Her Hair Today

Image source: CookieDeville

#3 Just Donated My Hair

Image source: thehaircutpage

#4 Before And After I Donated My Hair

Image source: vurvesalon

#5 Owen’s Hair Has Been A Trademark Of His For Over Six Years. His Family Referred To It As His “Lion’s Mane”. He Decided He Wanted To Cut It Short And Donate All 18 Inches

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#6 After 61 Months, It Was Time For The Big Chop. 30 Inches Of Hair Is Going Towards Children With Hair Loss

Image source: Zealousideal_Code535

#7 He Grows His Hair Out Every Three Years To Donate And Wants To Share It With People Who Can Benefit From It

He is a pediatric physical therapist and works with a wide variety of patients. A lot of them have had to shave their hair due to surgeries.

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#8 The Amazing, Smart, And Selfless Makayla Donated Her Hair To The “Wigs For Kids”

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#9 This 93-Year-Old Grandmother Donated Her Precious Hair To The Cancer Patient

Image source: Beatvn

#10 I Shaved My Head For Charity. I Shall Now Proceed To Run My Hands Over My Scalp Constantly Because I Like The New Texture

Image source: argonautory

#11 Alex’s Hair, Which Has Become A Part Of His Identity Over The Years, Will Now Embark On A New Purpose – To Bring Confidence And Happiness To Another Child

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#12 She Had Her Very First Haircut And Was Able To Donate Fourteen Inches Of Her Hair To “Wigs For Kids”

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#13 After Growing My Hair Out For Nearly 3 Years, I Finally Decided To Cut And Donate It

Image source: GoofyGooberBoi

#14 This Young Man Did A Very Brave Thing Today. He Donated His Hair

Image source: hairstylesbysheri

#15 Anghelo And Takuma Are Friends And Students At The University Of Florida. The Pair Decided To Donate Their Hair Together For A Good Cause

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#16 Last Year, When Reese Discovered That Her Nana Was Dealing With Alopecia, She Made A Heartfelt Decision. She Would Donate Her Hair In Her Nana’s Honor

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#17 Nikhilesh Thota Is One Of Our Most Recent “Wigs For Kids” Donors

Nikhilesh says, “I’ve always had a complicated relationship with my hair. Growing up, teachers used to tell me I needed to comb my hair, and the other kids would say it looked like a bird’s nest. This created a lot of insecurity about my hair, so I started straightening it in high school to try and fit in with everyone else. One day, I didn’t straighten my hair, and a girl told me my hair looked beautiful. Long hair has given me so much confidence and helped me care less about other people’s opinions. Although I’m nervous about losing this part of my identity that has grown with my hair, I think I’m ready to experience something new. These locks have empowered me in so many ways, and I’m glad they will continue to make a difference, empowering kids that have lost their hair to help them look like the rockstars they truly are.”

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#18 Hair Donation

Image source: miahaircut22

#19 I Donated Some Curls Today. I’m Feeling Chic

Image source: merlefindhammer

#20 After Almost 6 Years Of Growing My Hair Out, It Was Finally Time For The Big Chop. Donated, Might As Well Help Someone Out Who Needs It More Than Me

Image source: Space_Velvet

#21 Avrey’s Second Time Donating Her Hair For A Better Cause

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#22 Meet Five-Year-Old Aliya. She Wanted To Donate Her Hair On Her Birthday And Donated Almost 21 Inches. Thank You So Much For Your Selfless Act, Aliya

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#23 I Was Inspired To Donate My Locks And Raise Money For Charity. I’ve Lost 12 Inches But Raised Over 3k For St. Jude. Keep The Good Vibes Going And Keep The Manes Flowing

Image source: RyanIsSmall

#24 We’re Thrilled To Welcome Sweet Stella And Her Momma To The “Wigs For Kids” Family. Thank You For Your Beautiful Donation

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#25 I Donated My Hair Today After Growing It Out For 2 Years

Image source: LauraRawr

#26 After 9 Years, I’ve Decided To Finally Cut My Hair, And Donate 16 Inches Of It

Image source: Jelly-Ruiz

#27 Anabelle Expressed Her Desire To Donate Her Long Hair To “Wigs For Kids”. Just Like Her Incredible Big Sister, Sam, Did In The Past

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#28 Trevor Did An Amazing Thing Today And Donated His Hair For Kids. Thank You, Trevor

Image source: hairstylesbysheri

#29 I’ve Cut And Donated 10 Inches Of My Curls. Loving The Results

Image source: emmattack

#30 Considering Cutting Your Hair Short. Use This Picture Perfect Hair Donation As An Example. Heather Decided To Donate 18 Inches Of Her Long Hair To The “Little Princess Trust”

Image source: thehaircutpage

#31 Welcome To The “Wigs For Kids” Family, Jay. We Are So Grateful For Your Generous Heart And Your Beautiful Donation

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#32 After 2 Years Of Growing His Hair, My Son Christian Has Reached His Goal Of Donating Over 10 Inches In 4 Ponytails

Image source: Deeanna Thomas

#33 Meet 11-Year-Old Charlotte. She’s Been Growing Out Her Hair For 3 Years. After Her Mother Explained Why Some Children Lose Theirs, She Immediately Wanted To Help Them

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#34 Four “Locks Of Love” Donations In One Haircut

Image source: ladyloowho

#35 Shane Has Been Growing Out His Hair For Over Four Years With The Intention To Donate It To “Wigs For Kids”

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#36 Before And After, I Donated My Hair To The “Little Princess Trust”

Image source: skyactive

#37 I Donated My Hair To The “Wigs For Kids” After Growing It For Four Years

Image source: PrometheusPhunk

#38 Today Was An Emotional Day, And I Couldn’t Stop Smiling. My Son Has Been Growing His Hair For 4 Years And Donated 12 Inches To The “Wigs For Kids”

Image source: Chevy_Bowtie

#39 My Third Donation. 18 Inches This Time

Image source: daN0m4d

#40 I Had A Baby And Couldn’t Be Bothered Dealing With All That Hair. So 14 Inches Got Donated

Image source: MyCatisATimeLord

#41 This Is Sweet 6-Year-Old, Katie Jo. She Donated 17 Inches Of Her Hair In Honor Of Her Aunt

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#42 19 Inches. What A Transformation. 3 Years Of Growth. Donated To “Wigs For Kids”

Vince was inspired to grow out his hair because our niece had alopecia. The time he grew his hair, her hair started growing again. So we are hoping his donation will help another sweet child in need.

Image source: thegoldenhomestead

#43 She Donated 21 Inches Of Her Hair To “Wigs For Kids”. Why? Encouragement From Her Mother, The Desire To Help Children Feel Confident

Image source: wigs.for.kids

#44 After 3 Years, Our Son Decided It Was Time To Donate His Hair. Before vs. After

Image source: CQfrostingfingers

#45 Today I Donated My Hair

Image source: Lauren

#46 I Shaved My Head And Raised $1300 For Charity. Looking Forward To Experimenting With Styles As It Grows Out

Image source: missaira

#47 Donated 9 Inches Of My Hair Today. I’ve Known I’d Have To Cut My Hair For Work For A Few Months Now, But That Didn’t Stop My Eyes From Welling Up A Little While They Did It

Image source: wolfman8dice

#48 Before vs. After Cutting And Donating

Image source: thehaircutpage

#49 After 3+ Years Of Growing Out My Hair I’ve Finally Took The Plunge. Now I Just Need To Find The Best Organization To Donate To

Image source: xsharklegx

#50 I Just Donated My Hair

I had my personal “great cut” today. After 4-5 years of growing, I donated my hair. Let’s go for another round!

Image source: Flohky_

