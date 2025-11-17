Hey Pandas, What’s A Secret That You Will Never Tell Your Parents? (Closed)

Post a secret that you could never tell your parents.
#1
i have bp
#2
I watch YouTube, I curse in private, I have BP, I probably have mental issues and I have a crush on someone
#3
That I have bp
Also that I use she/they pronouns and don’t identify as fully female. I genuinely don’t think my mom would understand, she had a hard enough time with pansexual.
#4
Well…
I talk to internet people despite you not wanting me to.
I… I may have found that I’m no longer viewing lgbtq+ as sinful. In fact, I think I’m part of lgbtq+
I got mental health issues. Hopefully I figure out how to tell you that I have mild depression, but I don’t think I could tell you about the other ones…
I get crushes. A lot. More than you probably guessed, more than I let express. I get it for people with a wide range of age too -_- which is gross to know.
When I was younger, something weird happened to me when I was 2 that probably set off a lot of things for me. Inside. If that incident didn’t happen, I would have grown up very different. No, I’m not disclosing what it was. I’d rather not, gracias.
#5
I have frequent panic attacks when they’re not looking.
#6
I’ve written novels and have no friends.
…they think I have a lot of friends. I was a very dishonest seven year old and it built up, even almost seven years later…
#7
I have BP, Quora, Discord, and Wattpad (I write some fanfic if anyone’s interested lmao)
That I plan on cutting my mom off once I move out.
That I want to get tested for ADHD and depression.
#8
That I’m lesbian. And that I’m on BP. And about how bad my mental health actually is.
#9
bp(+secret gmail)
#10
Well other than my s**t ton of mental health problems I doubt I’ll ever tell anyone about my full pronouns. I publicly use he/they and I’m very trans but I’d rather not have to come out again and teach people how my weird pronouns work. It doesn’t matter that much anyways
#11
that I communicate with people on BP, to them it’s just friends from school. That I self-harm. That I’m trans. That I think I have more mental health issues then they think, and that I am going to get tested for them as soon as I move out.
#12
I want to get tested for autism
#13
I want to get tested for ADHD, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
I curse a c**p ton
🎶 BISH IM F****N GAYYYYYYYYYY 🎶
I have bp
I have a huge crush on my best friend who she thinks is too wild
I don’t believe in half of the laws and way more of the people that they support
#14
I watched cringy $H!/3 on YT. still cringe. AAGH
#15
That I’m literally masking my mental health issues, that I’m not fine.
#16
That I want to get tested for ADHD and Autism…Oh wait, I have told my mum and she did nothing about it and just said that she doesn’t believe me
That I am NOT straight
#17
I despise them – oh wait, they probably already know.
#18
I, 15 female, watch WPE on YouTube and they are hilarious but inappropriate.
Follow Us