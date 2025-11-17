Hey Pandas, What’s A Secret That You Will Never Tell Your Parents? (Closed)

by

Post a secret that you could never tell your parents.

#1

i have bp

#2

I watch YouTube, I curse in private, I have BP, I probably have mental issues and I have a crush on someone

#3

That I have bp

Also that I use she/they pronouns and don’t identify as fully female. I genuinely don’t think my mom would understand, she had a hard enough time with pansexual.

#4

Well…

I talk to internet people despite you not wanting me to.

I… I may have found that I’m no longer viewing lgbtq+ as sinful. In fact, I think I’m part of lgbtq+

I got mental health issues. Hopefully I figure out how to tell you that I have mild depression, but I don’t think I could tell you about the other ones…

I get crushes. A lot. More than you probably guessed, more than I let express. I get it for people with a wide range of age too -_- which is gross to know.

When I was younger, something weird happened to me when I was 2 that probably set off a lot of things for me. Inside. If that incident didn’t happen, I would have grown up very different. No, I’m not disclosing what it was. I’d rather not, gracias.

#5

I have frequent panic attacks when they’re not looking.

#6

I’ve written novels and have no friends.

…they think I have a lot of friends. I was a very dishonest seven year old and it built up, even almost seven years later…

#7

I have BP, Quora, Discord, and Wattpad (I write some fanfic if anyone’s interested lmao)

That I plan on cutting my mom off once I move out.

That I want to get tested for ADHD and depression.

#8

That I’m lesbian. And that I’m on BP. And about how bad my mental health actually is.

#9

bp(+secret gmail)

#10

Well other than my s**t ton of mental health problems I doubt I’ll ever tell anyone about my full pronouns. I publicly use he/they and I’m very trans but I’d rather not have to come out again and teach people how my weird pronouns work. It doesn’t matter that much anyways

#11

that I communicate with people on BP, to them it’s just friends from school. That I self-harm. That I’m trans. That I think I have more mental health issues then they think, and that I am going to get tested for them as soon as I move out.

#12

I want to get tested for autism

#13

I want to get tested for ADHD, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

I curse a c**p ton

🎶 BISH IM F****N GAYYYYYYYYYY 🎶

I have bp

I have a huge crush on my best friend who she thinks is too wild

I don’t believe in half of the laws and way more of the people that they support

#14

I watched cringy $H!/3 on YT. still cringe. AAGH

#15

That I’m literally masking my mental health issues, that I’m not fine.

#16

That I want to get tested for ADHD and Autism…Oh wait, I have told my mum and she did nothing about it and just said that she doesn’t believe me

That I am NOT straight

#17

I despise them – oh wait, they probably already know.

#18

I, 15 female, watch WPE on YouTube and they are hilarious but inappropriate.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Tell About A Time In School That You Just Knew That Kid Was Gonna Get In Trouble? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Worker Calls Out Coworker For Lying About A Medical Condition In Front Of Everyone, It Gets Ugly
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
My 11 Colorful NFT Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed Hundreds Of Leaves To Show The Beauty Of Diversity And Imperfection
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Crimson Cloud”: Red Transparent Plexiglass Art Installation (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I’ve Dedicated My Life To Incorporate Love In My Food… Literally
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.