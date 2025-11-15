I Take The Pictures Around London And Make Illustrations On Top Of Them To Transform Them Into Something New (12 Pics)

Hello!
My name is Anurag. This is my first post as Panda. Below are the photo drawings that I made after my walks around London during the pandemic. This past year gave me an opportunity to stay home, look through my collection of photographs on my iPhone and come back to my passion—drawing. This post features a mixture of photographs and illustrations that weave together to form a simple story.
You can follow me on Instagram for more artworks.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us