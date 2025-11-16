50 Interesting Pics From Sweden That Show What’s So Special About It

by

Sweden is the largest and most populous of the Nordic countries and has a roughly 1,000-year-long continuous history as a sovereign state.

It rose from backwardness and poverty into a highly developed post-industrial society, with a standard of living and life expectancy that rank among the highest in the world.

So let’s take a closer look at how this constitutional monarchy looks today.

We at Bored Panda put together a list of photos that paint a pretty accurate picture of Sweden’s land, people, and culture, so continue scrolling to check out just how unique it is. Just beware, you can also end up opening a new browser tab and buying some plane tickets…

#1 A Pharmacy I Stumbled Across In Stockholm. It Has Been A Pharmacy Since The 1800s And Maintained The Original Decor

Image source: lightbulb663

#2 What Is This, A Record Store For Mice? Well Yes It Is And Someone Built It Yesterday In The Swedish Town Of Lund

Image source: socialdistanzing

#3 Sunrise In Sweden

Image source: No_Expression6975

#4 In Sweden, We Get A Text Message When Our Blood Has Helped A Patient. This Is My 3rd Time Donating

Image source: cjsweden

#5 Stockholm Underground Stations Look Like Mystic Caves

Image source: flarfoster

#6 Northern Lights Over My House In Luleå, Sweden

Image source: peterparnes

#7 Town Of Kiruna, Sweden

Image source: nordlig.photo

#8 This “No Cars Allowed” Sign In Sweden

Image source: Crispiann

#9 Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging

Image source: caspii2

#10 Rare Phenomenon Called Nacreous Clouds. They Are Formed High Up In The Atmosphere, At An Altitude Of 30 Kilometers. The Picture Is Taken In Jamtland, Sweden

Image source: DiggaNog

#11 Shopping Carts In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket

Image source: caspii2, hugowalldan

#12 A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

Image source: medmik

#13 In Sweden They Sell Chocolate Next To Pads

Image source: fhcm_

#14 This Is A “Wall Of Kindness” In Stockholm, Sweden. Where People Can Leave Clothes, And Take Clothes If They Need Them, During The Cold Months Of Winter

Image source: Anorcrakna

#15 Some Mice Have Opened A Miniature Shop (70 X 30 Cm) In Malmö, Sweden

Image source: EbaySweden

#16 Sweden Has The Largest Scale Model Of The Solar System In The World Stretching 950km Across The Country

Image source: Einarspetz, j0be

#17 Øresund Bridge Tunnel, Connecting Sweden To Denmark

Image source: Øresundsbron

#18 Venue In Sweden Called Dalhalla. Made From An Old Quarry

Image source: dalhalla, sofievandevreede

#19 Twinkies And Pop-Tarts In Swedish “Disgusting Food Museum”

Image source: its_zara

#20 In Sweden Trees Can Send Texts When They Need Water Using An Implanted Moisture Sensor

Image source: Helsingborgs stad

#21 “Vapenkassuns” Are Armories Scattered Across Sweden In The Event That The USSR Would Ever Attack

Civil commanders would open the caches and grab weapons, armor, supplies, etc to enact “total defense” and protect Sweden.

Image source: Calle Eklund

#22 Street Art, Sweden

Image source: dittidot

#23 This Is A Solitary Confinement Cell From The Toughest Prison In Sweden

Image source: roadhogmainOW

#24 A Complaints Drop-Off Box For The City Of Gothenburg, Sweden

Image source: Spikas

#25 Here’s A Picture Of What Swedish Fika Looks Like. Fika Is A Concept In Swedish Culture That Means “To Have Coffee, Cake, And Chit-Chat”

It’s a big part of the culture and most companies have two daily Fika breaks at 9 am and 3 pm.

Image source: PM-ME-UGLY-SELFIES

#26 Spotted In Sweden

Image source: DrKingAce

#27 3,500-Year-Old Petroglyphs Found In Tanum, Sweden. Some Of The Carvings Are Boats, Animals, People And Mythological Creatures

Image source: kajola1969, 97randomaccount

#28 Mchive, Sweden: The World’s Smallest McDonald’s Aims To Save Bees

Image source: NORD DDB

#29 Trainy Mctrainface, Christened Today In Gothenburg, Sweden

Image source: Peanutcat4, AndraSteinbeck

#30 A Beautiful Afternoon Above The Swedish West Coast. Gullholmen, Sweden

Image source: airpixels

#31 The Air Vents On A Subway In Stockholm Have A Hidden Pacman Easter Egg

Image source: Oluge2009, toothie23

#32 The Only Taxidermied Blue Whale In The World Located In Gothenburg, Sweden

A couple got caught “making love” inside the creature, so now they open the mouth only on special occasions.

Image source: Göteborgs Naturhistoriska Museum

#33 The Guardians

At a campsite in Näsåker, Sweden, these figures can be seen sitting around a fire (at night a lamp with an orange glow can be seen in the campfire).

They are called “Väktarna” which means “The Guardians”.

Image source: Warvillage

#34 Järnpojke, A Little Boy Looking At The Moon, The Smallest Public Monument In Stockholm At 15 Centemeters (5.9 Inches). Created By Liss Eriksson

Image source: OpPieter Claerhouttrix

#35 Coolest Hotel Ever. Report From An Ice Hotel, Which Turns Out To Be Less Boring Than I Expected

Image source: uspn

#36 This McDonalds In Sweden Has A “McSki”, Instead Of A Drive Thru. In Fact, It’s The Only One

Image source: fabbe_r, Per-Olof Forsberg

#37 Santa Has A Reserved Parking Spot At This IKEA In Sweden

Image source: Eleeas

#38 Bus Stop In Sweden. Talk About Personal Space

Image source: Smiix

#39 Internet Speed In Sweden

Image source: birk

#40 Treehotel – Unique Treerooms With Contemporary Design In The Nature In Harads, Near The Lule River, Sweden

Image source: treehotel

#41 Hanging In A Pizzeria In Stockholm, Sweden

Image source: JPPM

#42 In Sweden, If You Work For The State For 30 Years You Receive A Gold Medal

Image source: Etroutha

#43 University Of Uppsala’s Anatomical Theatre Where Bodies Were Dissected In Front Of An Audience (Built In 1663, Sweden)

Image source: kaaattttt

#44 Sweden Has Started Selling Portable Ashtrays That Completely Seal And Don’t Smell At Local Gas Stations To Minimize Littering

Image source: B00NSH

#45 In Sweden We Celebrate Something We Call Midsommar On Friday 19th (Midsummer)

Image source: RedditBeacon, thereslikenousernamesleft

#46 In Sweden We Have Trash Cans With WiFi

Image source: glimpim01

#47 Valborg In Stockholm. Large Bonfires Are Lit Across The Country As Symbols Of The Passing Of Winter And The Approach To Spring

Image source: mkj.fotografi

#48 Sweden Has Baby Stroller Parking Spots

Image source: stowka

#49 This Art Installation In A Subway Entrance In Sweden

Image source: Swee_et

#50 There Is A Tradition In Malmö, Limhamn Where Divers Put Down These Clowns And Other Stuff Just To Mess With The New Divers

Image source: Relevant_Ad6589

