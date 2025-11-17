Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Fact You Know About Food? (Closed)

by

I know that carrots help you with your eyesight.

#1

Most likely, if you are allergic to uncooked fruit and vegetables, if you cook them, you can then eat them, no problem. Cooking changes the allergens making it safe to eat. Both my daughters developed this problem in their mid teens and are still affected by it now. An itchy swollen mouth can get scary very quickly. It was epi-pens for both

#2

The enzymes in pineapples eat back at u

Strawberries aren’t berries but bananas are

#3

The cilantro thing. Cilantro leaves taste bad (like dish soap) to some people, but not to others. Apparently it’s genetic.
Also, it’s only in US English that the leaves have a different name from the spice (coriander), which is made of the plant’s seeds.

#4

That the bite of the lone star tick can cause a person to develop an allergy to red meat (as well as gelatin and dairy products).

#5

That you can develop severe allergy to some food you’ve never been allergic to before with no heads up and not for any particular reason. That very same allergy may stop affecting you at some point, again for no particular reason.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Do To Calm Down? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
season 12 of The Voice
The Voice Season 12 Day Four of the Blinds Has More of the Phenoms!
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2017
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Premiere: American Volunteers Disappear in Thailand
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2016
Vanderpump Rules: Is It Scripted or Reality? A Deep Dive
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2020
The Strain
The Strain Season 2 Episode 13 Review: “Night Train”
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2015
Babies with Down’s Syndrome Pose For Adorable Charity Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.