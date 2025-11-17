Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Fact You Know About Food? (Closed)

I know that carrots help you with your eyesight.
#1
Most likely, if you are allergic to uncooked fruit and vegetables, if you cook them, you can then eat them, no problem. Cooking changes the allergens making it safe to eat. Both my daughters developed this problem in their mid teens and are still affected by it now. An itchy swollen mouth can get scary very quickly. It was epi-pens for both
#2
The enzymes in pineapples eat back at u
Strawberries aren’t berries but bananas are
#3
The cilantro thing. Cilantro leaves taste bad (like dish soap) to some people, but not to others. Apparently it’s genetic.
Also, it’s only in US English that the leaves have a different name from the spice (coriander), which is made of the plant’s seeds.
#4
That the bite of the lone star tick can cause a person to develop an allergy to red meat (as well as gelatin and dairy products).
#5
That you can develop severe allergy to some food you’ve never been allergic to before with no heads up and not for any particular reason. That very same allergy may stop affecting you at some point, again for no particular reason.
