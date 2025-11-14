I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

by

I’ve spent almost 5 years creating stories about Foxes, a project dedicated to beauty and similarity of animals and people. I’ve paired them together to emphasize how unique and similar we are.

You can see some of my previous posts here and here.

More info: alexandrabochkareva.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

Olga, Polina, Daria and Alice the Fox

I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

Irina and Helga the baby fox

I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

Maria and Helga the baby fox

I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

Olga & Alice the fox

I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

Photoshoot with foxes

Photoshoot with baby foxes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bones
12 Seasons of Bones: 12 Most Dramatic Episodes
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
Breaking Bad – Meditations for the Final Season
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2012
Cat With A Cat On His Back Goes Viral In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Cat Can’t Get A Home Because Of Her Facial Markings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Dancing With the Stars” All-Athlete Cast Has Been Set
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2018
Five Marvel Characters Netflix Definitely Made Better
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.