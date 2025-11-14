I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)

I’ve spent almost 5 years creating stories about Foxes, a project dedicated to beauty and similarity of animals and people. I’ve paired them together to emphasize how unique and similar we are.
Olga, Polina, Daria and Alice the Fox
Irina and Helga the baby fox
Maria and Helga the baby fox
Olga & Alice the fox
Photoshoot with foxes
Photoshoot with baby foxes
