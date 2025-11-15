Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weirdest Abilities (Closed)

Everyone has some kind of ability.
#1
I can smell cancer.
My grandmother had breast cancer for almost 10 years and never told anyone.
We only found out on her death bed as the nurses examined her.
I only lived a few doors away and could smell it every time I visited but, I didn’t realise what the smell was until I visited a friend a couple years later who also had breast cancer, the same smell, no one els could smell it and it destroyed me inside. Maybe I could have saved my Gran? Still haunts me everyday.
#2
Specific people’s voices have textures. I don’t really know how to describe it because it’s not even everyone, but sometimes I’ll meet someone and their voice will have a feeling. Example: Julie Andrews’s feels like the cardboard a tissue box is made out of, Emma Watson’s feels like the texture of a Ziploc bag, and Ariana Grande’s voice feels like if you were to stick your hands into a fish tank full of water and touch the glass on the inside. All of these are oddly specific but I did my best to describe them 😂😂
#3
I don’t think this counts, but I have very vivid, detailed dreams with decent plots on the regular. I usually jot them down when I wake up and turn them into written stories later. My longest dream-inspired story ended up being over 200 pages. I’d bet that over 50% of my Google drive storage is being taken up by random Google docs with dream stories at this point. I rarely go back and read them, I should probably delete them lol.
#4
I can draw with both hands at once, and they look identical.
#5
I spell words backwards, in my mind, automatically
Sdrow
Lleps
Dnim
Yllacitamotua
Tce
#6
I can read something, space out on something else and be able to understand and remember what I read.
I can also have a conversation with someone, back and forth, but my mind will derail onto a different topic in my head but I’ll still hold the conversation and not remember what it was about.
I can also write something down without thinking about what I’m writing.
This is all due to being in a class where it was mainly copying notes off of the chalkboard for hours, and a need to self-destress from social anxiety.
#7
I can play the recorder with my nose
#8
I remember names super easy and match them up to faces easily too. I know a ton of people’s names in my school and on like 10 people know who I am.
I can make a story out of any random thing ever.
I can also picture anything in my head if I’ve seen it.
#9
This is really really odd. But I can taste sickness in water. (Colds, flu’s and other basic sicknesses) I can taste the sickness in someone else’s cup before they are even aware that they are sick. I don’t know how but it’s happened before multiple times after drinking from a sick persons cup. I can also taste my own sickness.
#10
I’m really bad at whistling, but instead I can produce noises that soudn like a synthesizer by vibrating my lower lip against my upper teeth. My friend calls it “the mouth horn”.
#11
I can reach my nosetip with my tongue. Useful for distracting annoyed kids or entertaining drunk buddies. :)
#12
When I worked as a software developer, I would sometimes encounter a problem that I couldn’t figure out right away. Every time I would ‘sleep’ it off I would dream about the problem and wake up knowing how to solve it. This happened pretty consistently so I started to relax and not stress knowing that I would have it solved the next day.
Kinda weird, but maybe not so rare.
#13
Dogs seem to love me
#14
I sometimes have prophetic dreams. I usually forget about them when I wake up but then some time later I am hit with a strong sense of deja vu and everything just comes back. I’ve kind of gotten used to it but it used to make me feel really weird like idk I can’t describe it but you know just like really strong deja vu.
#15
I have a hitchhiker thumb
#16
i have perfect pitch (or at least really really close)
#17
I can tell which year (not exact year but if it’s from the 1980s, 2000s, ect) a movie is from. Not TV shows though, for some reason.
#18
I can tell you how much you talk with one lolk. At your face. Post images and try me.
#19
Being psychic (runs in the family) I will never forget a face and instantly know where and when I have seen it. I can sketch the face from mind for most people to recognize the person by the distinct features; this helps me a lot, since I have NO, ABSOLUTELY NO memory for names. In fact most names sound very much alike to me
#20
I can dream of events that will happen the next day exactly as they happened in the dream. Tell me in the comments if you want details!
#21
I genuinely have a lot of trouble snapping normally, but I can “snap” with my pinky and my thumb well-
Mainly on my right (non dominant hand)
#22
I have the superpower of always being in the middle. Awesome right? My partner hates me so much. But if he needs to be in x place I will move there a few seconds before he moves.
Follow Us