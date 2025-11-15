Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weirdest Abilities (Closed)

by

Everyone has some kind of ability.

#1

I can smell cancer.
My grandmother had breast cancer for almost 10 years and never told anyone.
We only found out on her death bed as the nurses examined her.
I only lived a few doors away and could smell it every time I visited but, I didn’t realise what the smell was until I visited a friend a couple years later who also had breast cancer, the same smell, no one els could smell it and it destroyed me inside. Maybe I could have saved my Gran? Still haunts me everyday.

#2

Specific people’s voices have textures. I don’t really know how to describe it because it’s not even everyone, but sometimes I’ll meet someone and their voice will have a feeling. Example: Julie Andrews’s feels like the cardboard a tissue box is made out of, Emma Watson’s feels like the texture of a Ziploc bag, and Ariana Grande’s voice feels like if you were to stick your hands into a fish tank full of water and touch the glass on the inside. All of these are oddly specific but I did my best to describe them 😂😂

#3

I don’t think this counts, but I have very vivid, detailed dreams with decent plots on the regular. I usually jot them down when I wake up and turn them into written stories later. My longest dream-inspired story ended up being over 200 pages. I’d bet that over 50% of my Google drive storage is being taken up by random Google docs with dream stories at this point. I rarely go back and read them, I should probably delete them lol.

#4

I can draw with both hands at once, and they look identical.

#5

I spell words backwards, in my mind, automatically
Sdrow
Lleps
Dnim
Yllacitamotua
Tce

#6

I can read something, space out on something else and be able to understand and remember what I read.

I can also have a conversation with someone, back and forth, but my mind will derail onto a different topic in my head but I’ll still hold the conversation and not remember what it was about.

I can also write something down without thinking about what I’m writing.

This is all due to being in a class where it was mainly copying notes off of the chalkboard for hours, and a need to self-destress from social anxiety.

#7

I can play the recorder with my nose

#8

I remember names super easy and match them up to faces easily too. I know a ton of people’s names in my school and on like 10 people know who I am.

I can make a story out of any random thing ever.

I can also picture anything in my head if I’ve seen it.

#9

This is really really odd. But I can taste sickness in water. (Colds, flu’s and other basic sicknesses) I can taste the sickness in someone else’s cup before they are even aware that they are sick. I don’t know how but it’s happened before multiple times after drinking from a sick persons cup. I can also taste my own sickness.

#10

I’m really bad at whistling, but instead I can produce noises that soudn like a synthesizer by vibrating my lower lip against my upper teeth. My friend calls it “the mouth horn”.

#11

I can reach my nosetip with my tongue. Useful for distracting annoyed kids or entertaining drunk buddies. :)

#12

When I worked as a software developer, I would sometimes encounter a problem that I couldn’t figure out right away. Every time I would ‘sleep’ it off I would dream about the problem and wake up knowing how to solve it. This happened pretty consistently so I started to relax and not stress knowing that I would have it solved the next day.
Kinda weird, but maybe not so rare.

#13

Dogs seem to love me

#14

I sometimes have prophetic dreams. I usually forget about them when I wake up but then some time later I am hit with a strong sense of deja vu and everything just comes back. I’ve kind of gotten used to it but it used to make me feel really weird like idk I can’t describe it but you know just like really strong deja vu.

#15

I have a hitchhiker thumb

#16

i have perfect pitch (or at least really really close)

#17

I can tell which year (not exact year but if it’s from the 1980s, 2000s, ect) a movie is from. Not TV shows though, for some reason.

#18

I can tell you how much you talk with one lolk. At your face. Post images and try me.

#19

Being psychic (runs in the family) I will never forget a face and instantly know where and when I have seen it. I can sketch the face from mind for most people to recognize the person by the distinct features; this helps me a lot, since I have NO, ABSOLUTELY NO memory for names. In fact most names sound very much alike to me

#20

I can dream of events that will happen the next day exactly as they happened in the dream. Tell me in the comments if you want details!

#21

I genuinely have a lot of trouble snapping normally, but I can “snap” with my pinky and my thumb well-
Mainly on my right (non dominant hand)

#22

I have the superpower of always being in the middle. Awesome right? My partner hates me so much. But if he needs to be in x place I will move there a few seconds before he moves.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
90 Brutally Honest Photos Of Post-Baby Bodies, That Women Are Sharing To Reveal The Truth No One Talks About
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
The Context Behind 5 Famous Homer Simpson Memes
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2023
Hey Pandas, Draw A Cat (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Father Illustrates The Friendship Between His Tiny Baby And Giant Dog And The Comics Are Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Seven Years With Bobo And Nikita Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.