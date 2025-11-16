30 Of The Best Dark Humor Comics That Have Surprising Endings By ‘Not Quite Right’

It is practically impossible to escape comics when scrolling through social media, and while some of them explore important topics in life and sometimes are even educational, we do not always want to be engaged in that kind of way. Sometimes one just wants to have a good laugh and that’s exactly what comics by Jake Russell are here to do. Jake makes a webcomic series called ‘Not Quite Right’ and his work has more than just a pinch of dark humor in it.

Bored Panda reached out to Russell to find out a little bit more about him and his work.

“Comics appeared in my life after I graduated high school. I made an Instagram account to try and find artists that could renew my love of drawing. I followed a bunch of different people, and after a while I stopped focusing on the illustrations and latched onto the webcomics. I ended up making a separate account just to follow comic creators, and after about a month of thinking ‘I wanna do this’ I ended up changing my name to ‘notquiteright_comics’ and started drawing.

What inspires me? MONEY! Also, I want to be famous haha. But on a more serious note, I’d say my inspiration comes from not wanting to have made nothing in my life. I want to be able to look back and be like ‘Oh cool, my weird and sometimes inappropriate comics made these people laugh and feel good.’”

If you’d like to see Jake’s work, then think no further and scroll down!

#1

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#2

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#3

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#4

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#5

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#6

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#7

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#8

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#9

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#10

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#11

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#12

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#13

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#14

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#15

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#16

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#17

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#18

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#19

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#20

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#21

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#22

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#23

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#24

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#25

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#26

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#27

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#28

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#29

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#30

Image source: notquiteright_comics

Patrick Penrose
