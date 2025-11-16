Hey Pandas Is It Ok That I Still Play With Dolls? (Closed)

I (F16) have always loved to play with dolls I find it fun. However I have begun to feel embarrassed about how I still play with dolls. I am a very shy person and enjoy my own company, I have very few friends and will be going into collage soon… I am worried that it is weird and not ok for me to still play with dolls and am also worried that someone will find out and make fun of me for it…
Please help, is it ok that I still play with dolls?
#1
Ima start… YES it is your choice… and playing and/or pretending is a good way to relieve stress
#2
Do not be embarrassed by anything that makes you happy. The world is a s**t show right now and we need all the joy we can get. Anyone that tries to tell you otherwise, shove said dolls up their a**e holes
