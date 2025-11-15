Hey Pandas, What Is A Thing That Took You An Embarrassing Amount Of Time To Figure Out?

Share your thoughts down below!
#1
That just because it was your parent’s opinion it does not have to be your opinion
#2
Ponies’ tails.
Because a ponytail is on the back of the head, I thought a horse’s mane was called a ponytail. I never once thought that they were called ponytails because, you know… THEY LOOK LIKE A PONIES’ TAIL.
I owned 2 ponies and 13 Miniature donkeys for 8 years before I realised.
I had my personal eureka moment in front of my wife and when I explained what I’d worked out…
Well, now every time she ties her hair up she make a point of saying she’s ‘tying-up my mane’. She also says there’s no point in me doing a coin toss because I ‘can’t tell the difference between heads and tails’.
#3
Ted Bundy was NOT an actor who played Al Bundy on Married with Children. I used to think only until about a year or two ago that he was a renowned actor and after the show had ended, he became a serial killer. Thankfully, I never actually mentioned this to anybody until after I realized this on my own.
#4
Those like, big weekend bags that you carry, that people call “Hold-all’s”.
100% serious, up until the age of 30 I was calling them “haul-dauls”. I had no idea what it meant, I just thought it was a random word like umbrella, which didn’t need to be descriptive.
My wider family lives a few hours away from us so growing up we had a lot of weekend trips to visit them; where we all had to pack our “haul-dauls”. I’m probably more concerned that it look my parents 30 years to notice I was saying it wrong if I’m honest!
#5
That a slight turn in the eye is called an astigmatism. I thought for years people were saying they had a stigmatism in their eye. I’d obviously never seen it written down….. I have a degree in Biology 😂
#6
I didn’t understand how people were good at things. I would sit there and watch them be good at things and then just sulk about how im not good at things
Now I know you need to practice things to be good.
I never have the motivation to practice
Which is why I’m not good at anything
That should’ve clicked QUITE a while ago but it didn’t until recently.
#7
The “Why was six afraid of seven?” joke. I thought it was a maths joke and pretended to get it until I was 12.
#8
The Far Side cartoon that had a man in bed with a note around his missing toe that read “Gone to Market”. I never asked anyone what the joke was and one day it clicked and I lust Laughed out Loud at my office desk.
#9
My family moved to a new state when I was in high school. The new neighborhood/development was very very large, with straight/grid pattern. Took us several months to realize the streets (which were named after trees) were in alphabetical order!
#10
I thought fidelity meant Performance. As in a hi-fi stereo is hi performance. As a result I thought infidelity was being bad in bed.
It led to an embarrassing mixup when a friend told me she was leaving her husband over his infidelity. My first thought was he can’t be that bad in bed given how many women he is sleeping with
#11
I thought exercise was pronounced extra-size till about 11 years old
#12
Untill a year ago when I was walking randomly on my neighborhood streets, I never though that the Winnie the Pooh 🦘 characters Kanga and baby Roo are the combination of word ‘kangaroo’
#13
I used to call butterflies , which we call titli in hindi , chitli . Soo , My maternal aunt , now calls me chitli all the time. Its so embarrassing
#14
Efficiently removing the pit from an avocado with a swift strike from a knife.
#15
First time I went to a coffee shop I was probably nine. I wanted to seem sophisticated so I walked up to the counter and ordered the most exotic sounding thing I saw on the menu. “Can I have a “cha-mom-i-lee” tea? Took the girl a few tries to realize I was asking for “chamomile”.
#16
That the song from Annie was saying “It’s a hard KNOCK life” instead of “It’s a hard NOT life”.
#17
how a tv works
#18
When I was twelve I realized orange juice was juice from an orange and we were not just calling it the color it was.
#19
the differrence between a zucchini and a cucumber. i couldnt figure it out untill i was 14…
#20
For a long time I thought Petra was in Turkey. Even now, this would be my first answer if I had to answer quickly. And I still have to look it up, I just can’t remember that it’s in Jordan. (Yes, I had to check before I wrote this.😁)
#21
The lyrics from Free From Desire. I always wondered why she sang “Mine incense is purified” until this year when I found out it is “mind and senses purified.”
#22
That final lyrics to the song Mr. Blue Sky by ELO are “please turn me over”, and that this is referring to turning over the record on the record player to continue the album.
#23
My 4yr old thinks that when you sneeze/burp etc you say “garden me” – I hope he never figures out that he’s wrong and I will be very unhappy if anyone corrects him. It’s so cute.
#24
Just few years ago I figure out what is polo shirt – in my language polo košile. I’d never seen it written, just spoken, so for me it was polokošile and polo- is also our prefix for half-. So I thought it’s a halfshirt because it doesn’t have the buttons all the way down like a “real” shirt, like something halfway between a T-shirt and a shirt
#25
Took me until I was 9 to figure out that the Aardwolf isn’t a crossbreed of an aardvark and a wolf.
#26
Until I was like, nine, I thought that lightning was pronounced “lightming”. I also thought there were two different ways to say the name Gavin; “Gavin” and “Gabin”
#27
Was over 40 before I found out that the term “old wise tale” is actually “old wives’ tale”…
#28
That the stopwatch at the top of the program “60 Minutes” is counting down 60 minutes.
#29
That people who should know what they’re doing because it is their job or responsibility ACTUALLY DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING. Incompetence is real.
#30
That the Property Brothers (Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott) are twins. I’ve been watching the show since I was young!
#31
I was in my 20s or 30s before I realized that a steer was just a castrated bull.
#32
For too many years, I thought the song “leaving on a jet plane” was about an astronaut going into space (this was pre Armageddon, btw.) I knew what a plane was, and 80’s movies showed jets going into space, so the combination, plus the line “don’t know when I’ll be back again” confused me.
#33
That I have 2 webbed toes on each foot. I only realised this about a year ago. All those many many baths over all that time and I only just realised. I am 46 years old.
#34
My sister thinks that “volleyball” is “Ballyball.” We have had many heated arguments about this.
#35
I swear it wasn’t with bad intentions, but, when i was a kid, i thought that fur coats weren’t actually made of fur, i thought they used those “furry fabrics” and printed the animals spots/stripes/etc on the fabric, and i used to think they were expensive because the process of printing was difficult, but when i grew up and learned how it was made, i felt so bad, ( if someone gave me one, i would feel sooo bad – because, even though i am not the one who hunted the animal, it’s because of me tha they did so, because the gift was for me – so i would probably throw up over the coat and throw it away!
#36
That great Britain isnt a country
#37
That a cockapoo/cockerpoo is a type of dog, not a type of bird.
#38
The last verse of Randy Newman’s “Burn On.” It says that when a river catches on fire, the insurance companies consider it an “Act of God.”
#39
This one is from when I was a child : there was only one asian girl in my school and she was named Nathalie. So I was convinced that it was an asian name. Years later, I was maybe 17, I met a white woman named Nathalie. And I was like “whaaat? Why are you called like that? Have you asian origins?” The woman was O.O ??
#40
That hands have muscles in them and aren’t just skin sacks of bone and fats. I was twelve lol
#41
I thought that if at a movie theater it said playing on two screens, it meant that you had to watch the movie on a spit screen. I didn’t find out what it actually meant until I was about 14. Full on left movie theaters because I didn’t want to watch a movie on a split screen.
#42
Took me years to realise that electronics don’t give you square eyes.
#43
5 things
1. How to make grilled cheese, (11)
2. Tooth fairy, Santa etc. weren’t real (10)
3. My sexuality (12)
4. The existence of the lgbtqip+ community (9)
5. Mall Santas are a thing (12)
#44
It was only about 5 years ago (I’m 57 now) that I realized the Domino’s Pizza logo was a domino. I’d only ever seen the black w/white dots style and didn’t make the connection. When I pointed out what a coincidence it was, he couldn’t stop laughing.
#45
If your brain were in a tin can; it would be like a BB in a boxcar.
#46
How to correctly pronounce the name Siobhan.
#47
I was about 12 when I found out that “laurels” are the fronds of a plant. I thought it was a polite term for your f***y. Thus the “resting on your laurels” saying did not mean “just sitting around.”
#48
It took me about 20 years to realize the song ‘Lola’ by the Kinks wasn’t a typical boy-meets-girl song. I was a sheltered child.
#49
My dad always said you can catch a bird by putting salt in its tail. I was about 40 years old before I realized that if you’re close enough to put salt on a bird’s tail, you’re close enough to just grab it. Duh!
#50
This was more personal. I was about 21 and my car was totalled by a semi. Lawsuit, out of work because of back injury, filed for unemployment. Received a rejection letter from the unemployment office saying I had filed an invalid claim. I accepted that they wouldn’t pay me because I was temporarily an invalid. Decades later I realized the letter was saying my claim was not valid. If only they had written my claim had incorrect information!
#51
This happened in 1992, and I only grokked it this week as I recalled it in 2021 while remembering what it was like before everyone had cell phones. I was alone working the night desk at Kinkos, and the local news anchor came in to pick up her copies. She was taking business nonstop on her mobile, which was weird in 1992, but in the chatter she included “I’m here at Kinkos with sofacushionfort.” Almost 30 years later I realize she said this because we were alone together, and it was a security measure.
#52
Terminator is NOT a kid movie(my dad showed it to me when I was 6)
