I’ve Found A Way To Make People Smile Whilst Making A Living Travelling The World

Ever since Bored Panda helped my photography style go viral last year (see my previous posts here and here), I’ve been flooded with offers to pick up my camera & paper cut-outs and head off to some incredible destinations. Over the last six months I’ve been to Singapore, Nanjing, Hong Kong, Val D’Isere, New York and Las Vegas with various tourist boards and brands.

It’s been an incredible string of adventures around the world, all whilst pursuing new levels of creativity in my photos – and what’s made these last six months extra special is that people around the globe have taken an interest in what I do. My Instagram following has climbed to 165k+ (@paperboyo) and I’m starting to be recognised in places I travel to. To be in a position where I can travel, do what I love and make people smile at the same time is a pretty privileged place to be and I’m looking forward to sharing more photos from future adventures.

#1 Marilyn’s Dress Is The Entrance To The Neon Museum Of Las Vegas

#2 Waking Up Before The Sun At Gateshead Millennium Bridge

#3 Spray Painting In Val D’isere

#4 Caesar Taking A Selfie, Caesar’s Palace

#5 A Round Of Golf In Singapore

#6 On The Slopes In Val D’isere

#7 Do You Even Lift? New York New York Resort, Las Vegas

#8 Shopping At The Un Building, New York

#9 Growing Flowers At Guggenheim Museum, New York

#10 Hanging Around In Manhattan

#11 Relaxing In Sentosa, Singapore

#12 Having A Flutter In Las Vegas

#13 Lava Lamp, Ocean Park, Hong Kong

#14 Playing Tennins At Bliss Dance, Las Vegas

#15 Romantic Moment In NYC

#16 A Quick Sauna Session, Hong Kong

#17 Whale Watching At Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas

#18 Destroying NYC

#19 Hotel Key, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

#20 Casually Riding At Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

#21 Cooling Off In New York

#22 Alien Invasion At The Hong Kong Science Park

#23 Skateboarding At Hong Kong Cultural Centre

#24 Building An Igloo At Hong Kong Space Museum

#25 Surfing On The Roof Of The Fashion Show Mall In Vegas

#26 Flying Past St. Paul’s Cathedral

#27 Chilling In Hong Kong

#28 A Musical Twist On The Parachute Jump, Coney Island

