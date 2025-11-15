My Retro-Themed Drawings

As a theatre designer the past year has been tough, I needed a creative outlet and turned back to my passion for fine art which I typically wouldn’t have time for. I’ve created these watercolors reflecting on retro themes with a twist of the surreal and absurd. I hope they bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart as much for you as they do for me. Also, due to theatres across the nation closing their doors for the time being, please consider donating as you are able to help support the arts!

More info: douglasclarkedesign.com

#1 Dry Heat – 2021, Born And Raised In Arizona I Always Heard “Yeah But It’s A Dry Heat”. After Having Lived On The East Coast I Can Confirm The Dramatic Differnce It Makes!

#2 Space Time – 2020

#3 Roost The World – 2020

#4 Voyage To The Beyond – 2020, Back In The Day My Grandmother Worked For National Advisory Committee For Aeronautics Which Later Became Nasa. She Was A Math Major Who Wrote Early Code, And This Is An Homage Those Times.

#5 Infinite Possibilities – 2020

#6 Let Me Bee Your Honey – 2020

#7 Baggage – 2020

#8 Picturing Space – 2020, Back In The Day My Grandmother Worked For National Advisory Committee For Aeronautics Which Later Became Nasa. Along Those Lines I Enjoy The Surreal World Of What Ifs.

#9 Sugar Sugar – 2020, The Daydreaming Possibilities… I Have A Fondness For Any Grandmotherly Type, Some Still Keep Their Hair Done Up Like Candy.

#10 Rgb – 2020

