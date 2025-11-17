I Make Comics About A Fantasy World Where Everyone And Everything’s Weapon Of Choice Is A Sword (19 New Pics)

Hi, my name is Matthew J Wills and I am the creator of the webcomic Swords!

In 2020, a new character named Quest Sprout appeared in the series and captured the hearts and minds of everyone. Since then he has grown into a strong and capable adventurer, traveling on a journey to find his lost mother and defeat the evil Demonic Sword, Eternal Slumber. He has made many allies, including lots of big strong heroes who are happy to assist their little buddy. Even the evil Pest Sprout, a doppelgänger sent to thwart Quest Sprout’s adventures, has since been adopted as a little brother to Quest Sprout!

You can support the series and get your own Quest Sprout.

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Patrick Penrose
