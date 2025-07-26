Couples Found A Way To Include Their Dogs Into Their Wedding And It’s Absolutely Pawsome

Gil and Luna, like many couples, love their dogs and want to include them in everything they do. Their wedding is no exception, but how to incorporate them tastefully?

Making wedding puppy portraits is the easy solution, get them nicely groomed and snap away. But Gil and Luna went for something more imaginative than that. Einstein, a 3-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Chimney, a 10-year-old Jack Russell and Pug mix, were forever immortalized as part of the topper for the couple’s gorgeous wedding cake, and they are just too cute!

It turns out that there is an increasing trend for this kind of thing, as more and more people seek to doggify their big day. There are a huge range of options available for those who want to include their precious pups in their nuptials, from doggy themed cakes and toppers to ring bearing collars.

Would you incorporate your pets into your wedding day? Scroll down below to check out how it can be done, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Gil and Luna wanted to incorporate their beloved dogs into their wedding

So they decided to make personalised cake toppers in their honor

It turns out that there is an increasing trend for this kind of thing, as more and more people seek to doggify their big day

“My good friend and his wife have four dogs they used to live with in a one bed in Brooklyn”

Would you incorporate your pets into your wedding day? Let us know what you think in the comments!

