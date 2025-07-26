Couples Found A Way To Include Their Dogs Into Their Wedding And It’s Absolutely Pawsome

Gil and Luna, like many couples, love their dogs and want to include them in everything they do. Their wedding is no exception, but how to incorporate them tastefully?
Making wedding puppy portraits is the easy solution, get them nicely groomed and snap away. But Gil and Luna went for something more imaginative than that. Einstein, a 3-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Chimney, a 10-year-old Jack Russell and Pug mix, were forever immortalized as part of the topper for the couple’s gorgeous wedding cake, and they are just too cute!
It turns out that there is an increasing trend for this kind of thing, as more and more people seek to doggify their big day. There are a huge range of options available for those who want to include their precious pups in their nuptials, from doggy themed cakes and toppers to ring bearing collars.
Would you incorporate your pets into your wedding day? Scroll down below to check out how it can be done, and let us know what you think in the comments!
Gil and Luna wanted to incorporate their beloved dogs into their wedding
Image credits: Into the story
So they decided to make personalised cake toppers in their honor
Image credits: Into the story
Image credits: Into the story
Image credits: Into the story
It turns out that there is an increasing trend for this kind of thing, as more and more people seek to doggify their big day
Image credits: finaltouchcakes
Image credits: Figlewicz Photography
Image credits: Figlewicz Photography
Image credits: flourandsunbakery.com
Image credits: Fete Photography
Image credits: Fete Photography
Image credits: caratsandcake
Image credits: thefairycakery
Image credits: Sean Walker
Image credits: Melanie Duerkopp
Image credits: Anna Cho
“My good friend and his wife have four dogs they used to live with in a one bed in Brooklyn”
Image credits: bobbyjonez
Image credits: The Knot
Image credits: lovemydress
Image credits: Tina
Image credits: laurievalko
Would you incorporate your pets into your wedding day? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Follow Us