Hey Pandas, What Is A Random Thought That Has Come Into Your Head?

#1
What if humans aren’t the smartest creatures on Earth? What if the Earth is being secretly ruled by some other species that we dismiss as “just another dumb animal” because they are smart enough to avoid being noticed by acting unintelligent?
#2
Do turtles know what pineapple are? And what if dogs ruled the world instead of humans? 🤷
#3
I wonder if it’s possible for US citizens to fire all of congress and start over? How would that work? Is there a constitutional way to do it?
Also…how does ink come out of pens? Haha
#4
Does my cat wonder what I’m thinking like I wonder what he is thinking? Also, does he think birds are aliens?
#5
What if I relaxed all of my muscles at once?
#6
I know that is going to be VERY awkward. Be warned! Let us give it a go at my shower thoughts. If Mary (Jesus’s mom) was virgin up until she gave birth just because… she didn’t do IT. What about artificial insemination? Your not doing IT to get pregnant. Your just having the sperms get put into you. Are you still technically virgin?
#7
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a baby pigeon?
#8
I wonder if my rescue dog, Brutus Augustus, ever thinks about me during the day like I think about him and his well-being.
#9
If Hypo means low, and Hyper means high (like in medical terms) does that mean when you call someone hyper, you’re calling them high??
#10
What if there were, like, fish conspiracy theorists? And they wore tinfoil hats and told all the other fish not to eat the worms because the giants were attempting to bring them above the surface? And what if they built a giant robot made out of coral to kill all humans and then the military got involved? What if?
#11
Thinks: Stranger things sucks
#12
I think lemon is yellow orange
#13
Ooh, I have one. Just popped into my head while heading back to work after lunch. Heaven is full of good people. Hell is full of evil people. So far, so good. But .. putting evil people with more evil people wouldn’t be punishment, in fact they’d all have a good time. So .. putting evil people with a lot of incorruptible good people would be hell. Therefore, heaven and hell are the same place.
#14
do penguins have knees?
#15
Why do we exist?
#16
I think there are a lot of people out there who have both brilliant ideas and simple solutions to a majority of the world’s problems but don’t have the money, the access or the “right” network of people that would allow those ideas to become something special.
#17
That if something is done behind my back, it is in fact done in front of me. If someone is on the side of my back and sees it, they surely are in front of it, so BEHIND my back is in the opposite way.
#18
Alright so I recently watched a bit of the TV show Columbo and those who are familiar with the show know that the main character is always referred to as “lieutenant” or “lieutenant Columbo” so his first name is never explicitly stated except for a blurry shot of his police ID so what if he’s like some demons from certain media or a litch from DnD where they have a true name which always hard to pronounce and is often magical in nature and once learned can be used to command the entity in question which means that he’s actually a magical entity or some minor deity who just so happens to be a cool detective with a wicked accent in his spare time.
#19
That gold is only valuable because it’s rare. But someone that comes to work on time and does their work good you see more often and is also considered valuable. Difference between gold and a human…one is alive
#20
What do I want for breakfast in the morning. I am torn between donuts or pancakes.
#21
This isnt nearly as interesting as anything else on here but the little voice in my head smokes crack- every one in a while it will recite random things of the periodic table, tell me to do something very dangerous or bad (eating soap, put my hand in a blender, etc) and about a week ago it went “bieber sneiber juice” with no context at all. I wasnt even doing anything remotely related to juice or justin bieber
#22
If aliens would have some kind of ray that could make all the people on earth cr*pp and pee their pants at the same time, would it teach us some equality at last?
#23
In the whole scheme of things does trying to be a decent person really help or does it mean you just get hosed even more?
#24
There is a fly perched on the seat of bus. The bus sets off and reaches 40mph. The fly then takes off and flies forward towards the front of the bus. How fast is that little fellow travelling at, because it has to be more than 40mph or otherwise, he would be splat! on the rear window, wouldn’t he?
#25
Okay, so there’s a news section on Rick Riordan’s website that he updates fairly regularly. He posted something on there with news about the pjo tv adaptation, solangelo book, etc about a week and a half ago, but now it’s not there. Is it just me? Was it all a dream? I KNOW THERE ARE OTHER PERCY JACKSON FANS ON BORED PANDA do you guys know anything about this? Am I the only one who has his website as a bookmark so I can check it twice a day?? The last post I can see now is from July 11, but there was a more recent one?? Is there something I don’t know?
#26
I wonder if bored panda should be charging us for using there wonderful cerebral escapist app.
I personally would pay up to €5 a mth for this opportunity.
If only i had thought of it
#27
In the end, nothing I have is actually mine or more accurately everything that I have or am is thanks entirely to others. I have not shaped myself in any meaningful way and I have been molded by either friends or family my whole life, and I’m not a great person. I can change that, sure, but it’s going to be a hard and slow process. I don’t even know what I am supposed to be or what I actually like without the influence of others…
#28
If you were born from a C-Section, wouldn’t it be your eviction date and not your birthdate?
#29
What if I’m in some sort of coma but not paralyzed so I’m physically doing and saying everything I think I am, but on an omnidirectional treadmill in a research lab somewhere with people listening to everything I say our of context.
Tw gore – if you burned or peeled all the skin off your hands and you wrapped them like mittens would they grow back fused together? What if you kept them in a specifically shaped mold, would you be able to grow hands like those square watermelons?
The word bulgur, like the grain, reminds me of the words vulgar, vulture, and burglar. Just imagining being cussed out by a vulture after catching it stealing meat and grain from my house.
Why are humans the dominant species? I think it should be fungi of some sort. They have language, they’re different from plants or animals, they use the insects they can mind control like tools, and they cover a lot of space on earth. In small ways, but they’re inside everything. In other organisms, all throughout the ground and air… They could kill us all if they want to
When my friends change their names, does the algorithm that suggests words when I’m typing them think I cut them out of my life and replaced them with someone else?
#30
The first one is a really bad joke but not in the funny way (kinda). What do baby frogs like? Little sticks. Aka tadpoles
The second is that like a day and a half ago, I finally understood why fruit loops are called fruit loops.
And finally…. I think skinny pigs and guinea pigs are really cute.
Sorry it was long
#31
pinnaples eat you
#32
“Hey. My plate didn’t move. That’s good in a plate.”
#33
Who would win in a fight? Joe Biden or Queen Elizabeth II
#34
Why is it that if I say anything about how guns are good or that we don’t have enough information on the vaccines or that abortion is not fair to the child or that I’m not gay make me transphobic even though I’m still NOT scared of trans people I just think that they are stupid
