60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

More than anything else, my phone is filled with screenshots of funny pictures and jokes that I love sharing with friends — and revisiting whenever I need a laugh.

Anything I see online that hits the right combo of funny, odd and relatable becomes screenshot worthy.

It can be a random picture of a weird-looking animal or a photo of when someone accidentally left the bread in the oven for too long — the dumbest pictures juxtaposed with the most hilarious captions.

This kind of humor has found a huge space online, where screenshots stand on their own as punchlines.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones that don’t need no context — the randomness of the picture with the cleverness of the text is exactly what makes these kinds of memes so irresistible.

#1 The Humble Reminders Life Gives Us

#1 The Humble Reminders Life Gives Us

Image source: melonade_juice

#2 It’s All Fun And Games Until One Of Those Weights Falls On Your Pinky Toe While Getting Out Of Bed

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Do Not Recommend

#3 Do Not Recommend

Image source: repostlocker

If you, just like us, are a meme connoisseur, then it’ll be pretty easy for you to picture the famous Doge memes — the Shiba Inu dog with the sideways look and Comic Sans text like “much wow” “very excite” that became one of the internet’s most iconic meme faces.

While these classics still make us laugh even today, screenshot memes have evolved so much more and become unpredictable over time.

#4 Peacock

#4 Peacock

Image source: phoenix-007

#5 Blue Screen Of Drink

#5 Blue Screen Of Drink

Image source: kewlboy9

#6 Sisyphus, The Boundless

#6 Sisyphus, The Boundless

Image source: Blackout_M

In an era of endless feed on your phone and low attention span, online jokes have adapted to match the mood of the new generations. They spread quickly and remix constantly.

The screenshots also mold ordinary images into odd, sometimes nonsensical, narratives — think Skibidi Toilet memes or the new Shrek edits.

The humor in these images does not follow any logic, and that’s what makes them relatable to the younger generations — they mirror the chaos of the world and the digital space.

#7 “First Time Calculating, Kinda Nervous”

#7 "First Time Calculating, Kinda Nervous"

Image source: -TheMidpoint-

#8 Fun Fact I Put Dry Spaghetti In My Hotdog When I Was 6

#8 Fun Fact I Put Dry Spaghetti In My Hotdog When I Was 6

Image source: MrRoboto12345

#9 I Don’t Even Watch Movies Anymore Because I Don’t Have The Attention Span For Them

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: gigagaming1256

Screenshot memes show what’s trending, what people find funny, or how we’re all feeling. They’re a super easy way to connect with others online.

They also take everyday life, even the most frustrating or awkward parts, and turn it into something funny or entertaining.

A study found that memes that make people laugh get shared the most, more than cute, gross, or angry ones.

#10 That’s The Little Hole I Miss The Most

#10 That's The Little Hole I Miss The Most

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#11 Most Of Us Are, At Best, A Few Missed Paychecks Away From Homelessness

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: Curvin98

#12 At Least He Doesn’t Have To Learn A New Language To Talk To Other Flies After It Arrives

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: Slash_maybe

Memes also get remade and remixed so much that they have the power to make us forget what the original picture or idea meant, we just retain the meme instead.

“Internet memes are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London. “Memes are sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content.”

#13 Thrown Under A Bus Every Damn Time

#13 Thrown Under A Bus Every Damn Time

Image source: WithThisPenIBeWed

#14 It’s Important To See Things From A Different Angle

#14 It's Important To See Things From A Different Angle

Image source: Sleepy_weeb_AOT

#15 I’m Pretty Sure A Bayleaf Is Supposed To Evolve Into Meganium

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: eLlllsyyyyy

These screenshots capture chaos and randomness in ways simple jokes just can’t.

Whether it’s a cat judging your life decisions or a GPS leading you on a wild goose chase, memes remind us that the internet’s sense of humor is somehow relatable across cultures and countries.

#16 Adult Field Trips Should Be A Thing

#16 Adult Field Trips Should Be A Thing

Image source: Petal_Baby_Kiss

#17 Gliding Kitties

#17 Gliding Kitties

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#18 Lipstick

#18 Lipstick

Image source: YoWoody27

According to recent data, 75% of people aged 13-36 share memes regularly, and the average millennial views 20-30 memes daily.

The global meme industry was $2.3 billion in 2020 but increased to $6.1 billion by 2025.

Studies show that Instagram remains a primary hub for meme culture, with users sharing over 1 million memes daily.

#19 Bro Sees All

#19 Bro Sees All

Image source: doggomemes__

#20 No More Mr Nice Guy

#20 No More Mr Nice Guy

Image source: doyouevenlift

#21 Looks Like The Professor From Powerpuff Girls

#21 Looks Like The Professor From Powerpuff Girls

Image source: Unfair-Extension1245

Screenshot humor doesn’t always need an explanation, sometimes the randomness itself is the joke.

“Simple formats that allow people to participate without too much work are usually much more enduring than complicated nuanced memes,” says Dr Jamie Cohen, who holds a PhD in Media and Cultural Studies with a focus on memes and digital culture.

#22 I Love Nature

#22 I Love Nature

Image source: kirby_enthusiast

#23 Delightful

#23 Delightful

#24 My Mario Lings

#24 My Mario Lings

Image source: fathersday2017

#25 Maps Showed A Fun Fact

#25 Maps Showed A Fun Fact

Image source: Right-Assignment3759

#26 It’s An Awkward 30 Seconds

#26 It's An Awkward 30 Seconds

Image source: kajiggerful3000

#27 Poor Thing

#27 Poor Thing

Image source: Laughing_Stalking

#28 Mood

#28 Mood

Image source: JosephPolitano

#29 She Should Try Women

#29 She Should Try Women

Image source: ChihuahuaOwner88

#30 Just Sayin

#30 Just Sayin

Image source: Trick_Telephone4487

#31 Any Good Trash Recommendations?

#31 Any Good Trash Recommendations?

Image source: LocalBateman

#32 We All Were Told That There Will Be Treasure At The Ends Of A Rainbow

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: unzuckable

#33 Naughty Tap

#33 Naughty Tap

Image source: repostlocker

#34 How To Make Muffouts

#34 How To Make Muffouts

Image source: Memedroid

#35 Real

#35 Real

Image source: coleisw4ck

#36 Molten Bread

#36 Molten Bread

Image source: sillylildude157

#37 So Pretty

#37 So Pretty

Image source: instagram.com

#38 Low Key Looks Cool Though

#38 Low Key Looks Cool Though

Image source: A-SALAM-K-II

#39 Hate When This Happens

#39 Hate When This Happens

Image source: lilcasper.v2

#40 Dripped Out To The Claw

#40 Dripped Out To The Claw

Image source: Sock_Dizzy

#41 What A Save

#41 What A Save

Image source: x.com

#42 Not The First Time

#42 Not The First Time

Image source: instagram.com

#43 The 90 Cent Bowl Makes It Better

#43 The 90 Cent Bowl Makes It Better

Image source: eclipsegotban

#44 Top Ten Knowledge

#44 Top Ten Knowledge

Image source: fathigue

#45 Now Make Eyecontact With Them While She Breaks The News

#45 Now Make Eyecontact With Them While She Breaks The News

Image source: Odd-Photograph-2093

#46 Because You Have L A M P

#46 Because You Have L A M P

Image source: IndicationBrief5950

#47 Proud Of His Craftsmanship

#47 Proud Of His Craftsmanship

Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan

#48 Cheating On My Essay By Combining And Paraphrasing My Sources Until My Professor Won’t Think It’s Plagiarism

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: TheGhost5322

#49 I See You

#49 I See You

Image source: happyme720

#50 Now All Of Your Guy Friends Are Going To Be Hitting You Up About Your Ladder

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: Consistent_Peace3181

#51 Running Out Of Ideas, Steve?

#51 Running Out Of Ideas, Steve?

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Sir, It Has Been A Pleasure

#52 Sir, It Has Been A Pleasure

Image source: shamelesspodcast

#53 Do You All Do This At Your Meat Market/Butcher Shop?

#53 Do You All Do This At Your Meat Market/Butcher Shop?

Image source: Cocoa_Pug

#54 Sadly No Cartoons On TV To Educate Them

#54 Sadly No Cartoons On TV To Educate Them

Image source: Perspii7

#55 Become Ungovernable

#55 Become Ungovernable

Image source: inkican

#56 Bro Opened A Portal To Heaven

#56 Bro Opened A Portal To Heaven

Image source: hard.images

#57 Boomers Feared Robot Uprisings. Millennials Fear Robot Weddings

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: graystone777

#58 Anon Tries The Loophole

#58 Anon Tries The Loophole

Image source: TwoTimeToj

#59 Is This Allowed?

#59 Is This Allowed?

Image source: Several-Injury-7505

#60 Must Be Pretty Light, When It Tips Over In Storm They Can Just Tilt It Back Up

60 Of The Funniest Screenshots People Took

Image source: TheLastMemenator

