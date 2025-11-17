Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Romantic Fail You’ve Had? (Closed)

This can include failed pickup lines, kisses, even just bad flirting. Also embarrassing moments in front of your crush. Anything that has to do with the one you love (or loved) that was embarrassing.
My repeated romantic failures all amount to the fact that I just befriend my crushes and then they only see me platonically. I am so good at romance guys
If you are emotional, you may not want to read. I went into labor at 22 weeks with Identical twin boys and was transverse in a hospital bed for a month. Together they weighed about 3 pounds, so small I had to ask for a conversion of 635 grams to pounds. After 3 months in an incubator in the nicu and coming home on oxygen on their due date at around 5 pounds each, 10 days later I had to call an ambulance and my son died in my arms. 6 weeks later, their dad was killed by a drunk driver. Two days after that I found out I was pregnant. My youngest was born on his daddy’s birthday. 1 year and 6 weeks younger than the surviving twin. “20 years, where’d they go? 20 years, I don’t know!” The reason this constitutes as a fail for me is because my boys had to grow up without a father like I did. But I’d do it all over again for the success that came out of the relationship. My boys are young, healthy and contributing to society as functioning adults. Their daddy would be proud.
Finally went out with my crush. Kissed him for the first time and my lips start swelling and I break out in hives. I knew I was allergic to tea, well pretty much leaves of any kind attached to a plant or not, but I didn’t know till that kiss that if he’s drinking tea I need to wait a while before kissing him…. So not fun learning that lesson.
Age 15, my first real date with a boy, accompanied by my cousin and her husband, my (setup) date was a friend of my cousin’s. They had planned an afternoon of horseback riding through the trails. As soon as I pulled up to get on my horse and plopped my bottom on the saddle, my very cool bell bottom pants split from knee to knee along the inseam. So mortified!
At PE class I wanted to impress my crush but I have no physical ability so I got hit in the face with a ball. Have to say I still don’t think he noticed me. I know this isn’t that bad but who knows I might submit again with something worse.
I leaned in to kiss my boyfriend and He just went still it was obvious He had no idea what to do
When I met my boyfriend in person for the first time, I wanted it to be like in the pictures. Like where 2 long distant lovers meet at the airport and they run up to each other and the guy lifts her up and the girl hangs on to him in a tight hug.
Well, he met me at the airport, so that was nice. He looked nervous. I decided to break the ice and hop up to give him big hug, but as I hopped he lowered his head and his nose met my shoulder. I felt SO bad. LOL He was okay, though. No broken nose. No blood.
I would probably say, the night I was supposed to lose my virginity.
I was seeing a girl, let’s call her Amber (because that was her name), for a couple of months. Amber(15) was a few years older than me(12) and we’d spoken about sex a few times, she wanted to try it, but because it would be a first for both of us, she wanted it to be romantic. I told her to leave it all to me.
Now, I’d read a few things about romance in various “lads mags” and Cosmo and I came up with a plan.
Amber and her parents (Mark & Niamh) were going to be out one night at party. Amber agreed to sneak out and meet me at her house. I watched the house and waited for them to leave. Then I broke in, scattered flower petals from the door to the bedroom, lit some candles and put some cans of Club Orange in the fridge to chill, and waited.
After a bit of a wait, I see car headlights through the window! They were all coming home!!! I bolted to the back door and hid outside. I heard them all getting out of the car and Niamh say, ‘If you’re feeling sick, get yourself off to bed Amber!’, I waited, hoping that that was Ambers excuse and her parents were going back to the party.
Then I heard them inside the house.
N:’OH Mark! This is beautiful! What have you been up to, you sly devil you?’
M Clearly confused: What? oh, err.. well…
N: You stupid romantic fool… I love you
M: So you like it?
N: Let me show you…
A: Mammy!!! Eeewwwww
Well, that was clearly the end of that! So I started the walk home in the dark.
My problem is that friendship equals compatibility for me.
I felt closer and much more attracted to female friends over some random cutie who liked the same movies as me.
Naturally i lost some female friends this way, but i married a woman who is now my absolute and forever bestie
