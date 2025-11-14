I Am Wondering If I Am The Only One Who Feels Like This, So I Started Doodling My Thoughts (19 Pics)

I’m a not so happy and satisfied 21-year-old who felt lonely. Despite having many groups of people around, no one really wanted to listen to my random thoughts.
So I started writing down how I felt and made small doodles with them. I finally gathered some courage to put it up on social media after not having used social media for 4 years.
So here they are some stuff I feel that you may or may not relate. If you did relate and like what you saw, don’t forget to check my tiny little page on Instagram called procrastineeta.
#1 Expectations
#2 Tired Of Staying Home
#3 My Face Is Not Free Real Estate
#4 Opportunities Gone
#5 Not Alone. But Lonely.
#6 English? Wut?
#7 Some Things Haven’t Changed
#8 Bullies Are Dumb
#9 Birthday Parties
#10 I Wish
#11 Weird Flex. But Ok
#12 Can’t Win Against Mom
#13 Love For Instant Noodles
#14 Healthy Recipe
#15 Kendall’s Lucky That I’m Lazy
#16 You Will Forget About It On The Day. Also, Is It Monday?
#17 Sensitive Skin, Sensitive Feelings
#18 We’re All Going To Die Anyway
#19 Fun Fact : Indiana, USA Works In Two Times Zones—EST & CST. So If They’re Acting Distant, You’re Either In Indiana Or In Denial
