I Am Wondering If I Am The Only One Who Feels Like This, So I Started Doodling My Thoughts (19 Pics)

I’m a not so happy and satisfied 21-year-old who felt lonely. Despite having many groups of people around, no one really wanted to listen to my random thoughts.

So I started writing down how I felt and made small doodles with them. I finally gathered some courage to put it up on social media after not having used social media for 4 years.

So here they are some stuff I feel that you may or may not relate. If you did relate and like what you saw, don’t forget to check my tiny little page on Instagram called procrastineeta.

#1 Expectations

#2 Tired Of Staying Home

#3 My Face Is Not Free Real Estate

#4 Opportunities Gone

#5 Not Alone. But Lonely.

#6 English? Wut?

#7 Some Things Haven’t Changed

#8 Bullies Are Dumb

#9 Birthday Parties

#10 I Wish

#11 Weird Flex. But Ok

#12 Can’t Win Against Mom

#13 Love For Instant Noodles

#14 Healthy Recipe

#15 Kendall’s Lucky That I’m Lazy

#16 You Will Forget About It On The Day. Also, Is It Monday?

#17 Sensitive Skin, Sensitive Feelings

#18 We’re All Going To Die Anyway

#19 Fun Fact : Indiana, USA Works In Two Times Zones—EST & CST. So If They’re Acting Distant, You’re Either In Indiana Or In Denial

