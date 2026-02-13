NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 13-February-2026

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Like flowers that never wilt

🔽 Show

Italian city that’s hosting part of the 2026 Winter Olympics

🔽 Show

“Huh, that’s strange …”

🔽 Show

Regions

🔽 Show

Crossword clue, e.g.

🔽 Show

Down

Guy in a kitchen

🔽 Show

Visitor from another world

🔽 Show

Gold measurement

🔽 Show

“Don’t tell me how it ___!”

🔽 Show

Kissing sound

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

