Hey Pandas, What Is A Movie That You Love That None Of Your Friends Has Watched?

Just tell some movie that you have watched and loved, but none of your friends, or even relatives, have.
#1
‘Bridge to Terabithia’, when I was a little kid I used to love this movie. It sucked when I asked my friends about it and they knew nothing about the film.
#2
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. My favorite movie, and none of my friends have seen it. Honestly, Wes Anderson’s directing style is so cool & unique.
#3
Aristocats! It’s been my favorite movie since I was little
#4
Pans labyrinth.
Still dont fully understand it but its a beautiful film
#5
‘Ma Vie as a Courgette’ (2016). When I watched it at 7 I was OBSESSED and I asked my friends if they knew it and they thought I was crazy bc of the name. Still love it, it’s a wonderful movie.
And But I’m a Cheerleader (1999). Some of my friends know it because I told them but none of them have watched it.
#6
Kung Fu Hustle. I absolutely loved it!
#7
SHERLOCK GNOMES!
It’s a very little know movie and i love it!
#8
A “delightful” little B-movie called Thankskilling. Literally, no one will watch it with me.
#9
Antonini”s Zabriskie Point
#10
eight heads in a duffle bag one of the funniest movies ever
#11
Rush, a movie from 2013 about a topic I ironically couldn’t care less about: Formula 1 racing. It’s a movie by Ron Howard, starring Chris Hemsworth, Olivia Wilde and Daniel Bruehl who absolutely got unfairly snuffed at that year’s Oscars for this.
The movie is about the rivalry between real-live race drivers James Hunt and Nicki Lauda, based on true events (even though exaggerated a bit for the dramatic effect). The way the story tells about the relationship between the two characters – seriously, so good. Has me in tears by the end every time I watch it. Even though I have never and will never care for race driving.
#12
Top Gun. WHY HAS NO ONE SEEN IT ITS SO GOOD (especially the second one)
