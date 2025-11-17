Kanye West’s New ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Is Being Dressed By A ‘Secret Team’ Of Designers

Bianca Censori’s risqué outfits have made the headlines all throughout the summer after she was captured strolling around Europe and Japan wearing translucent bodysuits made of tights material alongside her husband, Kanye West.
Her barely-there looks were so controversial that Italians tried to get the Australian architect punished by the police. The most suggestive one was perhaps a nude tight suit that she wore in Florence while holding a purple hotel pillow in front of her cleavage.
According to a new report, the duo has an in-house designer team in Italy that helps bring Bianca’s headline-grabbing looks to life
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: mowalola
While many people have raised concerns about Bianca being controlled by Kanye—including Censori’s close friends and comedian Kathy Griffin, who recently posted a TikTok video speculating that Ye was “emotionally and physically” abusing Bianca— the rapper’s entourage has denied these allegations.
Nigerian-born fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, whom West hired to work on his 2020 Yeezy Gap collaboration, has disputed the claims that Censori is merely Kanye’s fashion muse and has no say in her style.
“Everything that Bianca is wearing is from her and Ye’s brain,” fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi said
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
As she revealed, the couple designs Bianca’s bold outfits in an Italian atelier with an in-house team.
“She [Bianca] has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain,” Ogunlesi told The Mirror. “They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It’s stuff that’s attainable—tights.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin and Bianca’s friends have raised concerns about Kanye controlling the architect’s looks
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
“With tights, you can cut them and sew it—if it doesn’t work out you can put on another pair.”
There is no “structural process” when it comes to creating her peculiar pieces, the fashion designer said. All they do is buy tights, “style it, and cut it on Censori.”
Censori is known for wearing skintight pieces that leave little to the imagination
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: biancasensorii
The London-based designer helped one of Bianca’s most talked-about looks, the black-tape outfit, come to life in under an hour for a May photoshoot. The revealing look consisted of black tape that covered her breasts, privates, and drew a cross shape over her buttocks.
“It was so difficult to try and do that with fabric because of its limitations. We just got black tape and created the look with tape on her,” Ogunlesi explained.
Her tight and translucent outfits have stirred controversy around Europe
Image credits: biancasensorii
Image credits: biancasensorii
West and Bianca tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in January 2023, just two months after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The Melbourne-born architect met the rapper when she began working as the head of architecture for his sneakers and clothing brand, Yeezy.
An anonymous source said that, whenever they have an outfit in mind, Kanye and Bianca “design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.”
In Florence, the 28-year-old exited her hotel wearing nude tights and covering her cleavage with a purple pillow
Image credits: biancasensorii
Image credits: biancasensorii
The couple also collaborate with Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types. Beham helped craft Censori’s recent face coverings and arm-binding pockets.
In the past months, Bianca has shown off her sheer, skintight pieces in trips to Florence, Venice, Tokyo, and Berlin.
According to style guru SJ Adams, Bianca’s risqué looks represent her desire to garner public attention
Image credits: biancasensorii
Image credits: biancasensorii
In July, social media users compared the outfit she wore to attend a church service in Los Angeles to a condom. The 28-year-old sported a black dress that covered her in sheer fabric from head to toe along with a padded ring around her neck.
More recently, on September 15, she took her bold fashion sense to Mowalola’s show at London Fashion Week, rocking a white swimsuit-like bodysuit paired with a fluffy headpiece that covered her eyes. The look was seen as a slight departure from her usual translucent ensembles.
In September, Censori rocked a white bodysuit with a fluffy headpiece to attend London Fashion Week
Image credits: YE/yeezymafia
Some fashion experts believe that her extravagant outfits are an effort to stand out and create controversy, as many celebrities have done in the past.
“Perhaps Bianca’s recent fashion choices are not so much a cry for help as they are a desire to garner public attention. Creating controversy through the use of fashion isn’t new—it’s been a tried and tested way to grab limelight and attention for decades,” style guru SJ Adams told The Mirror.
Of course, people were eager to voice their opinions on Bianca’s looks
