Jonah Hill: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jonah Hill
December 20, 1983
Los Angeles, California, US
42 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Jonah Hill?
Jonah Hill is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his authentic, often comedic, and later dramatic performances that reveal unexpected depth. His versatile acting career has established him as a distinctive voice in Hollywood.
He achieved widespread recognition with his starring role in the 2007 hit comedy Superbad, which became a defining teen movie of its era. This early success solidified his place in popular culture.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Los Angeles, Jonah Hill Feldstein was immersed in a creative environment, the son of Richard Feldstein, a tour accountant for rock bands, and Sharon Lyn Feldstein, a costume designer and stylist. His siblings, Jordan and Beanie, also pursued careers in entertainment.
Hill attended Brentwood School and later Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica. He pursued higher education at the University of Colorado at Boulder and The New School in New York, where he began writing and performing plays that would eventually catch the eye of industry figures.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Jonah Hill is partnered with Olivia Millar, with whom he welcomed their first child in May 2023. Prior to this, he was engaged to Gianna Santos from 2019 until their amicable split in October 2020. Hill also had a public relationship with surfer Sarah Brady in 2021.
He and Olivia Millar share one child, born in May 2023. Hill maintains a private stance on his personal life, particularly concerning his current partnership and family.
Career Highlights
Jonah Hill gained significant critical acclaim for his dramatic performances, earning Academy Award nominations for his roles in Moneyball (2011) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). These performances showcased his range beyond comedic acting.
Expanding his creative footprint, Hill made his directorial debut with the critically praised coming-of-age film Mid90s (2018), which he also wrote. He further directed the insightful documentary Stutz (2022), exploring mental health.
To date, Hill has collected two Academy Award nominations, cementing his status as a formidable actor and filmmaker.
Signature Quote
“Writing has made me a better actor. Acting has made me a better writer. So why wouldn’t directing make me a better actor and writer?”
