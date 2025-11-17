Hey Pandas, What Film Caused You To Sit In Silence Afterwards? (Closed)

by

Have you ever watched a movie that was so jarringly shocking that you simply sat in silence? Whether sitting in silence as you drive home, contemplating life or just staring at a screen in shock because of the ending or film itself, each and every time is different and for good reason.

Please provide a vague explanation as to why, with little to no spoilers for other Pandas, please. You are more than welcome to provide how you spent that silence.

#1

Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Powerful, shocking, emotional ending, and so sad. The whole crescendo of emotion from Comfortably Numb until the ending – when his friends & family and “stagger and fall” trying to help him. There are simply no words to describe

#2

“Idiocracy”

To this day, I still don’t know if it was a film or a documentary.

#3

Not Really a film, but A youtube series. ONE. After I watched ONE, I was just left speechless.

#4

Million Dollar Baby

Not so much sit in silence more sob uncontrollably because I did not see what happened at the end coming at all.

#5

The Awakenings with Robert de Nero and Robin Williams. Based on a true story I believe and very sad.

#6

The bucket list…

#7

Epic Movie. I sat in silence through the whole film just waiting for a morsel of comedy to appear. I sat in vain.

#8

Slumdog Millionaire.

Powerful as hell and a beautiful movie but I never want to watch it again.

#9

Schindler’s List

#10

There are many examples, but I will tell you the three that come to my mind first. Midsommar, The World To Come and Koyaanisqatsi.

