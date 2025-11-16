Hey Pandas, Write A Quote From Your Favorite Book And Let Others Guess What Book It’s From (Closed)

Please let people know if it’s a book movie or maybe even both!
#1
“Jason hated being old.”
It’s from a book I had on my bed next to me :)
The first sentence of that book, actually!
#2
“Is it next door to plumbers crack?”
#3
“Bouillabaisse.”
“Bless you.”
#4
“Somewhere in the miles that followed, sweat flinging off my fingertips, salt stinging my eyes, my breath rythmic and clean, my feet barely touching the ground, I looked down and found the pieces of me melting into one.”
(Ik its long, hint : Charles Martin )
#5
#6
“I am what you made me father.”
#7
“Whoever invented English should have learned to spell”
#8
‘Hell is empty and all the devils are here. Right here. Got it?’
Hint: not Shakespeare.
Hint 2: a book. No movie.
#9
“Well, that’s a good sign, I never feel you perform as well in exams if you’re not a bit nervous,”
#10
It’s from a movie, not a book ( I don’t actually know if this quote is in the books, I’m not that far into the series yet) “I’ve always wanted to use that use that spell” ☺️🧙🏻♀️
#11
“There may not be logic in death, but there is honor in it.”
#12
“Because happiness is brief, and history is lasting, and in the end, everyone wants to be remembered.”
#13
Trying to lighten the moment, I quipped, “Which one’s Smelly and which one’s Worse?” None of my better ideas. (Number one of a “Trilogy”, genre is “Faction”)
#14
Here’s two from two different songs. “What’s it like inside your bubble does your head ever give you trouble.” and “He can’t even run his own life I’ll be damned if he’ll run mine.”
#15
“That’s what law is: educated guesses at right and wrong.”
#16
“Can you not understand that liberty is worth more than ribbons?”
#17
“Go then. There are other worlds than this.”
#18
“I love you and your broken wings”. :)
#19
KISS ME, HARDY! Kiss me, QUICK!
#20
“Learn this now and learn it well. Like a compass facing north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. Always.”
#21
I’m excited to see if someone actually gets this one!
“And if there’s on thing I’ve learned, it’s this: a horse would sooner die in a harness than rot in a field.”
#22
(There’s 3 people talking here)
Mother: “I’ve got to get into a routine. I need some place to go every morning. A reason to get out of bed.”
Child: “I get out of bed because I have to pee.” Aunt: “Not at the table.”
child: “No, not at the table, in the bathroom.”
(From a book) ;)
