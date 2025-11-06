Meet Nina, The Unusual Dog Found In A Puerto Rican Forest Who Now Has A Loving Home In New York

A small, strikingly unique stray dog was discovered alone in the forests of Puerto Rico, and no one could have predicted the remarkable journey ahead—or the way she would quickly win the hearts of those who took her in. Her name is Nina, and a single photo caught the attention of Emily and Shawn, a couple well-versed in animal rescue, who knew they could offer her the fresh start she desperately needed.
Meet Nina, a stray from Puerto Rico who found a loving home and family in New York
The unusual-looking stray dog was found wandering alone in the woods
No one could have guessed how far her journey would take her—or how deeply she would touch the hearts of her new family
Emily and Shawn came across Nina’s picture online and instantly felt a pull
Having spent years involved in animal rescue, they knew what it meant to open their home to a dog with a difficult past
They adopted her and arranged for her to fly to New York, ready to give her the second chance she deserved
When Nina arrived, she was terrified—shaking, stressed, and unsure of her new surroundings. But within days, something changed
One morning, Emily and Shawn woke up to see Nina at the foot of their bed, gazing up at them with the sweetest smile—as if she finally knew she was home
Though Nina’s appearance turns heads wherever she goes, she’s healthy and full of life
She underwent entropion surgery to correct her eyelids, which don’t close completely, and now receives daily eye drops to keep her comfortable
Otherwise, she’s as playful and affectionate as any dog could be
When they first brought her to the vet, even the staff were curious about her breed
Emily and Shawn joked that she might be a “chupacabra”—the legendary creature from Mexican folklore
Others guessed she could be a Xoloitzcuintle, the ancient Mexican hairless breed
But a DNA test revealed something unexpected: Nina is actually a unique mix that includes Doberman pinscher
Today, she’s undergoing further testing at Cornell Veterinary Hospital to better understand a few congenital chromosomal quirks, but her spirit is unstoppable
She runs, plays, and snuggles like she’s making up for lost time
Best of all, Nina has become part of a true family
Emily and Shawn’s other dogs treat her like the baby of the pack—always gentle, always protective
Now, after a life that began in uncertainty, Nina has everything she ever needed: safety, love, and the chance to just be a dog
