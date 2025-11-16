Hey Panda’s! What Do You Think Of The Vegan Teacher? (Closed)

by

I support all vegans but one. And that’s the vegan teacher. She once stated that racism and homophobia is the same thing as veganism . And it’s not. No one is beating up vegans for being vegan. No one is moving to the other side of the sidewalk and holding their bag closer to them when a vegan walks down the street. So just let me know put a 🥬 or 🍅 emoji if you get through my rant lol

#1

I was unaware of who ‘The Vegan Teacher’ was until this post, so I looked her up on google & read her Wiki page. It seems there’s a lot of sketchy going on with her besides simply her statement mentioned above.

#2

I hate her because she’s a nasty human being!

Patrick Penrose
